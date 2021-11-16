Image Credit: Supplied

REDTAG’s Free Home Delivery service for in-store purchases is another outstanding example of its commitment to customer convenience and comfort. The service is part of REDTAG’s #WearASmile initiative, a customer engagement exercise that aims to reinvent the value shopping experience. It is the only value fashion brand in the GCC to offer this service.

REDTAG consistently strives to craft a truly unique shopping experience for all its customers. From access to updated fashion and homeware collections, to a focus on service and satisfaction in every interaction, it is committed to providing its customers with a high-quality, affordable and convenient shopping journey.

As part of its extensive customer-focused #WearASmile initiative, REDTAG is combining the best of fashion and lifestyle, with convenience and comfort. With its Free Home Delivery service for in-store purchases, you can now plan a movie or dinner after your shopping spree, without having to worry about carrying heavy shopping bags. So just shop and roam freely, enjoy your day or evening, while REDTAG takes care of shipping your purchase to your home. And that’s not all! If you want to gift the purchase to a friend, you can use REDTAG’s Free Home Delivery service to send it to their address as well.

REDTAG is the only value fashion retail brand in the GCC to offer this facility as a standard service at no extra cost to you.

If you would like to opt for its Free Home Delivery service, all you need to do is the following:

• Make a total purchase of 200 dirhams or Saudi riyals or more

• Pay for all items in full at the store

• Register your address for the delivery

That’s it. Your items will be delivered, within 48 hours, with all the due care and diligence required. REDTAG delivers anywhere within the country of purchase and the service is offered across all its stores in the GCC.

REDTAG going above and beyond is a crucial part of its brand promise, with the customer-first philosophy built into its DNA. The #WearASmile initiative is its way of delivering on these promises. From Anytime-Anywhere Exchange and Fashion Stylist to Instant Gifts and Find Your Size, REDTAG is passionate about continually providing an exceptional service to you at every stage of your shopping journey.

This customer focus is also reflected in its ongoing initiatives, from RT Rewards, its tiered loyalty programme, to REDTAG Listens, a promise to respond to customer queries within 24 hours across its omnichannel touchpoints. With REDTAG’s Brand Ambassador initiative, you can become a part of the community, expand your influence and enjoy additional perks while sharing your memorable REDTAG experiences with everyone.

For REDTAG, going the extra mile every day is its way of providing a genuinely exceptional and enhanced shopping experience at every step of your journey with the brand. With its assortment of affordable need-it-now fashion, homeware, beauty products as well as dedicated collections for infants, children and young adults, REDTAG has something for everyone. So, visit REDTAG in-store today or if you are in Saudi Arabia, you can visit the store online. Rest assured, REDTAG will give you many more reasons to #WearASmile today.