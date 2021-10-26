Image Credit: Supplied

REDTAG is committed to providing each and every customer with access to updated fashion and homeware collections while delivering an affordable, value-packed and delightful shopping experience every day of the year. As part of this promise, it is going above and beyond the usual to bring shoppers unique initiatives through its #WearASmile campaign, which is sure to surprise and make them smile every step of their shopping journey.

For REDTAG, customers are its priority. To provide an exceptional and superior shopping experience means to appreciate what customers value the most. REDTAG understands that shopping and exchanging go hand in hand. That’s why it is making your convenience its priority. So if you just purchased a gift for your trendy teen, but she wants it in a different colour or if you think that an off-white button-up would pair better than a crewneck sweater you bought, then simply head over to any of the REDTAG stores, within the country of purchase, for a stress-free exchange.

With REDTAG, you can shop with complete peace of mind knowing that you can exchange any of your purchases, anytime, anywhere.

The Anytime, Anywhere Exchange brand promise comes with the following benefits: Absolutely no time limits on exchange so you can bring your item back to the store anytime; the option to exchange anywhere across any store within the country of purchase; and a no-questions-asked policy, which means it will take back anything that is in good saleable condition.

REDTAG offers the Anytime, Anywhere Exchange across all its stores in the region, making it the only value fashion retail brand in the GCC to offer this service.

So now you can shop with confidence, knowing that REDTAG will gladly help you out if you change your mind about your purchase.

But that’s not all.

Keeping customers at the heart of its new #WearASmile initiative, REDTAG has launched several other services designed to delight you and provide an engaging shopping experience. From Find your Size and Personal Stylist to Instant Gifts and Free Home Delivery, REDTAG is committed to exceeding your expectations with its #WearASmile programme.

REDTAG’s other ongoing brand promises, which are designed to craft a unique value shopping experience for customers, include RT Rewards - REDTAG’s tiered loyalty programme, as well as REDTAG Listens, a commitment to respond within 24 hours to your queries across its omnichannel touchpoints. And should its quality and shopping experience be something you wish to share with your friends and family, you can become its brand voice with REDTAG’s Brand Ambassador initiative.

REDTAG is passionate about making you smile in all your interactions with the brand. And it is willing to go the extra mile to ensure a positive and delightful shopping experience. So, if you are on the lookout for some trendy fashion wear, stylish accessories or eclectic homeware, step into its stores today, or if you are in Saudi Arabia, you can also visit the store online.