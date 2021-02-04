Adeeb Ahamed of LuLu Financial Holdings appeals to UAE residents to get vaccinated

Video Credit: Supplied

As the UAE makes Covid-19 vaccines available to its residents, LuLu Financial Holdings has come out with a campaign #choosetovaccinate entreating people to do the right thing.

“In our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the vaccine is our best defence,” says Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Lulu Financial Holdings, which operates LuLu International Exchange.

In a video released as part of the campaign, Ahamed appeals to every UAE resident to choose to vaccinate and adhere to all precautionary measures laid out by the government to keep the community safe.

“The vaccine is free and readily available at vaccination centres located in our neighbourhoods, and as responsible citizens of this great nation, let us play our part in securing the safety of our present and future generations,” he adds.

The safest way

Vaccination and precautionary measures are seen as the best way towards a full and sustainable recovery.

To date, the UAE has administered more than 3.69 million vaccine doses to contain Covid-19.

"Crossing the 3-million mark amid an intensive nationwide vaccination campaign is yet a new significant milestone that has been achieved in record time to place the UAE among the world’s leaders of vaccine rollout," said Dr Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention in a media release on January 29.

On Tuesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reiterated the message and requested people to come forward and participate in the vaccination drive to restore normalcy.

“We emphasise that taking the vaccine has become a humanitarian and moral duty for all, for the health and safety of the community and in support of the national efforts to overcome this pandemic,” said NCEMA in a series of tweets.