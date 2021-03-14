Image Credit: Supplied

Mohamed Said Guedi, Founder and Chairman of the diversified MSG Group of Companies, has been granted the coveted 10-year golden visa by the UAE government, in recognition of outstanding services as a reputed businessman and entrepreneur who has helped grow several businesses from start-ups into multimillion-dollar entities.

Guedi was presented with the prestigious golden visa by a senior official at a special presentation function held at the Dubai Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. He becomes the first Djibouti and Somaliland national to receive the 10-year golden residency visa.

“This is such a huge honour for MSG Group of Companies and for me personally,” said Guedi after accepting the golden visa. “The UAE has been a great place to do business. This country gave me the ideal environment to nurture my ideas and grow my businesses. It also gave me great opportunities to associate with the right people, which has been the bedrock of our success.

“Our group is grateful to the Almighty and the UAE’s visionary leadership for bestowing such an honour on me. This will propel us to work even harder to support the nation and achieve our goals, especially towards a sustainable future.”

Mohamed Said Guedi has been running successful businesses in Africa, the Middle East and Europe since the 1980. He began with humble trading operations in Africa. His drive, capacity to take calculated risks and commitment to ethical business practices have earned him a glowing reputation among clients and colleagues alike.

Diversified businesses

He has been active in the export and import business since 1981, as the Founder and Chairman of MSG Trading ETS, and the driving force behind Somcable, a telecommunication company that has deployed a terrestrial fibre optic cable network with coverage of more than 1,400km connecting Djibouti, Somaliland and Ethiopia. He is also a major investor in an ecommerce venture in Africa.

Currently, with more than 2,000 employees, the MSG Group of Companies is engaged in FMCG, manufacturing, tobacco, telecommunication, energy, oil, trading, construction, cement, logistics and ecommerce. The group has two regional headquarters: Dubai (UAE) and Djibouti.

MSG Group of Companies owns and operates a few firms in the UAE such as state-of-the-art FMCG manufacturing companies and has investments in real estate and ecommerce.

Guedi, a Somaliland-Djibouti dual national, is widely recognised by clients and colleagues as a consummate professional with a high degree of personal integrity and a passionate philanthropist. He has funded several humanitarian and infrastructure projects in the Horn of Africa.

The group is now focused on expanding its global footprint, through a unique philosophy that blends business with cultural diversity and inter-cultural understanding.