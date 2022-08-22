Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai has announced a limited-time offer of up to 25 per cent discount on laser vision correction from September 1 until November 30.
Refractive errors are some of the most common – and correctable – causes of visual impairment. They occur when the shape of your eye keeps light from focusing correctly on your retina.
The most common refractive errors include nearsightedness (myopia), far-sightedness (hyperopia), and blurred vision (astigmatism). If you are experiencing any of these visual errors, laser vision correction may be the right option to improve your vision.
Included in the offer is 50 per cent off on initial assessments as well as complimentary post-procedure consultations for up to three months.
Before the assessment, patients are recommended not to wear contact lenses for at least one day. During the initial assessment, a refractive vision correction ophthalmologist will recommend the procedure that would best resolve the patient’s vision-related errors.
The final recommendation and cost (if you qualify) will be determined after the initial assessment. Procedures offered in the promotion include LASIK, TransPRK and PRK.
These procedures will be conducted by the team of board-certified ophthalmologists at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, Dr Miguel Morcillo, Dr Osama Giledi and Dr Imad Hakim, who specialise in refractive vision correction. Between them, they have over 50 years of experience and have carried out 50,000 plus vision correction surgeries.
Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Healthcare City, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai provides a comprehensive range of eye care services for children and adults provided by specialist teams of consultant ophthalmologists, optometrists, and orthoptists, all under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility.
To learn more or to book appointments, contact Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai at 04 429 7888 or visit www.moorfields.ae