Mediclinic Middle East today launched MYMEDICLINIC 24x7, its new online appointment management and telemedicine portal.

Powered by technology created by Okadoc, the Dubai-based online doctor booking platform, and made possible through integration with InterSystems TrakCare Mediclinic’s unified healthcare information system, MYMEDICLINIC 24X7 gives Mediclinic Middle East patients the flexibility to book an in-person or virtual appointment at any time, and also allows patients to seamlessly conduct a video consultation with their doctor should they wish.

With the MYMEDICLINIC 24X7 app, patients can now:

• View profiles of Mediclinic doctors and healthcare practitioners at all seven hospitals and 20 outpatient clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

• Search and select doctors by specialty, location, languages spoken, insurance coverage and gender

• View all available in-person and video appointments and choose a time and date that suits them

• Book an appointment online

• Reschedule or cancel a booking

• Receive notifications if their doctor becomes available at an earlier time

• Receive appointment reminder notifications

• Consult a doctor by video

• Upload all necessary identity and insurance documents

• Book and manage appointments for family members

Hein van Eck, Chief Strategy Officer at Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Mediclinic Middle East has always been committed to providing the highest standard of healthcare to its patients, and this level of service should begin right at the start of our patients’ healthcare journey with us. With MYMEDICLINIC 24x7, patients literally have access to healthcare at their fingertips. They can select their doctor, book, reschedule or cancel their appointments and even conduct consultations by video, all within a few clicks on their mobile device or computer. We are very excited to introduce MYMEDICLINIC 24x7 to the UAE public and are confident that it will provide the flexibility, immediacy and convenience that our patients expect and deserve.”

Fodhil Benturquia, CEO and Founder of Okadoc, added: “We are pleased to partner with Mediclinic, one of the region’s largest premium healthcare providers, providing them a fully integrated platform, streamlining patient’s booking processes, increasing customer satisfaction while also reducing cost and maximising revenues and profitability. Okadoc’s technology ensures a fully embedded scalable multi-channel platform across mobile and web, reducing the prevailing issue in the healthcare industry, appointment no shows. To date, Okadoc has reduced the number of no shows for partner health providers by 75% and has seen a shift of up to 30% of appointments booked from call centres move to online over the span of a year. This partnership is another significant milestone in our ongoing relationship, supporting Mediclinic’s path towards digital transformation.”

Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems said “We are pleased to provide a leading healthcare group such as Mediclinic with a holistic solution, through integrating our TrakCare unified Electronic Medical Record with Okadoc’s advanced telemedicine platform. The full integration between Okadoc and InterSystems TrakCare provides Mediclinic with advanced telehealth technology that gives patients direct access to their doctors and healthcare services and ensures that patients are getting the care they need remotely in a safe manner.”