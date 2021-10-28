Image Credit: Supplied

Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private hospital groups with seven hospitals and more than 20 outpatient clinics across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has announced an initiative to attract 1,000 Emiratis into its workforce to achieve targeted UAE national representation in the private and semi-government sectors.

Mediclinic Middle East already has a number of Emirati employees in both clinical and non-clinical job roles and actively seeks to attract Emiratis in a range of medical and allied health positions through established educational affiliations with institutions such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medical and Health Sciences, Fatima College of Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University, Al Ain University and Abu Dhabi University.

The new scheme, however, will be broadened to include a learning academy for young UAE nationals to develop and prepare themselves for a variety of roles across the group, with visible career progression linked to performance standards, a customised mentorship and orientation programme for Emirati joiners, and the establishment of new internship programmes in areas such as Pharmacy, Nursing and Dentistry.

“I am delighted that the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness the President, His Highness the Vice-President and His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced this initiative,” says Ahmed Ali, Executive Director at Mediclinic Middle East. “I have worked for Mediclinic since 1997 and have witnessed first-hand how one of Mediclinic’s main priorities has always been to recruit UAE nationals into its team.

I have worked for Mediclinic since 1997 and have witnessed first-hand how one of Mediclinic’s main priorities has always been to recruit UAE nationals into its team. - Ahmed Ali, Executive Director at Mediclinic Middle East

“As Mediclinic, we are keen to attract and develop the huge talent that lies within the Emirati community and to support the efforts of the UAE government to expand the opportunities for its citizens. I am sure that this initiative will bring significant added value to Mediclinic Middle East’s business and we look forward to the successful implementation of our plan to bring many more UAE nationals into the company.”

David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, adds: “Mediclinic has worked hard over the past few years to ensure that Emiratis view a career at Mediclinic as long term and sustainable, but we are now better positioned to recruit and retain UAE nationals in the private sector than ever before. I am confident that we can deliver on our target of a workforce of 1,000 plus UAE nationals and I am excited that Mediclinic can continue to give back to the country in which it has played an active and integral part for many years.”

Mediclinic has worked hard over the past few years to ensure that Emiratis view a career at Mediclinic as long term and sustainable, but we are now better positioned to recruit and retain UAE nationals in the private sector than ever before. - David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic is initially seeking UAE national applicants in the clinical areas of nursing, laboratory, pharmacy, medical imaging, physiotherapy and medical doctors. Non-clinical opportunities are available to UAE nationals in the areas of general healthcare administration, client engagement, finance, insurance and human resources.