Mediclinic has signed a strategic partnership agreement with dnata Travel Management, part of the dnata Travel Group, to provide seamless travel service solutions for all international visitors seeking medical treatment in the UAE.
Teams from both companies, including Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Mediclinic Middle East, and Savio Vaz, Vice President – Government & Corporate Travel, dnata Travel Group, attended the agreement signing ceremony, which took place at Mediclinic Dubai Mall.
The agreement also includes travel management services for Mediclinic Middle East employees, who can benefit from the unique products and services offered by dnata Travel Management.
“With a broad range of preventive and therapeutic healthcare services provided at JCI-accredited facilities by internationally qualified and experienced doctors, Mediclinic Middle East is committed to supporting the UAE Government’s focus on increasing healthcare tourism into the UAE," said Ali. "This partnership with dnata ensures that patients can expect a complete world-class service, not only for their medical treatment, but for their entire travel planning.”
Savio Vaz, Vice President – Government & Corporate Travel at dnata Travel Group, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Mediclinic Middle East to assist their international patients and employees with their travel arrangements, by providing a true one-stop travel solution to complement Mediclinic’s service offering. With dnata Travel Management and Mediclinic both being trusted brands in the market, it made perfect sense for us to expand on our existing partnership to drive additional value for both organisations and our customers.”