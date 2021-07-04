The new extension at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital is now open for a more refined healthcare experience. The extension has doubled the physical size of the hospital and hosts a number of services including paediatrics and paediatric sub specialities, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, cosmetology, oncology and haematology. It also includes maternity and paediatric wards as well as luxurious VIP suites.
Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital is also delighted to announce the opening of its brand-new, purpose-built Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), a state-of-the-art specialised unit that provides care to critically ill infants, children and adolescents. It is a 24-hour service that operates 365 days a year.
The PICU stabilises and cares for children with a wide variety of medical and surgical problems including those who require ventilator support, intensive monitoring, who present with uncontrolled seizures, breathing difficulties, sepsis, surgical cases, heart conditions, diabetic complications and worsening kidney function among many other critical care illnesses.
The team of highly skilled PICU consultants, specialists and nurses has significant international experience in paediatric critical care. The care provided under the PICU is undertaken with the input of its multidisciplinary consultant team, which comprises a paediatric surgeon, paediatric cardiologist, paediatric neurologist, neurosurgeon, paediatric endocrinologist, paediatric gastroenterologist, interventional radiologist, thoracic surgeon, physiotherapist, psychologist and clinical dietician. More specialities will be added soon to deliver high-quality multidisciplinary services to children.
A Comprehensive Cancer Centre, similar to the one at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, is also scheduled to open soon. The new centre will offer radiotherapy and nuclear medicine in addition to the existing chemotherapy services.
Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital is also now welcoming patients at its brand-new spacious pharmacy that has been purpose built to enhance their experience. Spanning over 1,000 square metres, the new pharmacy can safely accommodate 100 patients taking into consideration all precautionary measures. The pharmacy offers comfortable seating for patients with waiting areas for both men and women. Services are provided round the clock and are delivered by experienced pharmacists. Pharmacy home delivery services are also available for patients’ convenience.
