Now more than ever, students need powerful, portable and durable laptops packed with technologies that cater to their growing needs and demands. On top of helping them with their coursework, most students use their laptops to play games and want the best experience and visuals. Instead of looking for the cheapest laptop in the market with many shortcomings, it is better to invest in a versatile one that can cater to all the needs of a student and save yourself money in the long run. This is where laptops with GeForce RTX30 series GPUs such as Asus TUF Gaming and ROG Strix series come into the picture.

Superior gaming experience

With Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), you get a ground-breaking AI technology that can boost your games’ frames per second (FPS) for you to enjoy beautiful and sharp images at higher resolutions, taking advantage of the QHD 240Hz 17-inch canvas of the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (G733CX). DLSS works in more than 150 games including some fan favourites such as Spider-Man Remastered, God of War, Battlefield 2022 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

On top of the performance, Asus and ROG RTX30 Series laptops offer the lowest latency and best responsiveness thanks to Nvidia Reflex. When playing games that require quick responses, this comes in handy and could make the difference between victory and defeat especially in competitive games such as Valorant and Fortnite.

Nvidia ensures you are game-ready from day one. With GeForce Game Ready Drivers, you get the best experience for your favourite games. The drivers are finely tuned in collaboration with developers and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability.

Optimised performance and power

Asus and ROG GeForce RTX laptops are some of the world’s most robust laptops available in the market. They come equipped with Nvidia Max-Q technologies, which are an advanced suite of AI-powered enhancements that optimise your laptop.

For example, in ROG Strix Scar and G series laptops, Nvidia Advanced Optimus technology and Battery Boost work together to extend the battery life of your laptop when studying or gaming. On the other hand, Whisper Quiet laptops like Asus Dash 15 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 allow you to keep distractions down with WhisperMode 2.0’s AI-powered algorithm. By simply plugging into power and picking the desired sound level, you can get the best balance of acoustics and performance. Furthermore, in laptops such as Asus Dash F15, you get to enjoy all the RTX GPU technologies and features in a portable laptop that is below 2cm thickness.

Accelerate your studies

For STEM students, GeForce RTX laptops such as Asus TUF Gaming RTX3050 and ROG Strix series laptops provide GPU acceleration in top applications used in engineering, computer science, data science and economics. This means interactive, real-time rendering of complex component designs and simulations, faster image signal processing and the ability to develop larger and more accurate AI and data science models. Through the AI-powered Nvidia Broadcast app, students can create a studio anywhere by removing background noise and echo, have access to digital green screen, improve their camera and voice quality and much more. All of this enables students to work faster and study smarter.

Make the right choice