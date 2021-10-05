Image Credit: Supplied

The past couple of years have been challenging for everyone. But as we move into a cooler new season with the UAE weather at its most life-affirming, people are feeling the urge to let the good times roll once more.

Fortunately, you don’t need to go far to feel like you’re on a brilliant vacation - the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan’s sensational Islander’s Brunch is back and better than ever.

If you’ve never stepped foot on Marjan, prepare yourself for an Instagram-able delight just off the Ras Al Khaimah coast. With a lush green centre and a bright white, gently curving beach, the DoubleTree resort is its luxurious heart.

The news that the resort’s sumptuous brunch has returned will be music to the ears of foodies everywhere. Celebrating six years of fun, it kicks off once more on October 8 and will run every Friday from 1-4pm. Time to take your taste buds on an international journey with five unique dining venues boasting dreamy shoreside views coupled with cool, relaxing tunes spun by the house DJ.

Make sure you come with an appetite! There are meat feasts grilled to perfection, mouth-watering pizza and Italian classics, a lobster station, live burrata, and an impressive vegetarian station. The island vibe is completed by a lavish fish market with 15 types of seafood – and of course there’s a beautiful display of desserts to make your sweet tooth start tingling.

If you feel in the mood to party once the indulgent dining is over, head up to the rooftop Anchor Brew & Grill for amazing sea views, exquisite cocktails and sunset-perfect saxophone and soulful rock classics until 7pm.

Best of all, the Islander’s Brunch is super wallet-friendly. Get the Hawaiian package for Dh245 with non-alcoholic drinks, the Bahamas package for Dh299 with free-flowing house beverages, cocktails, and bubblies or treat yourself to the Maldives package for Dh349 with free-flowing house beverages, cocktails and bubblies in addition to a one hour after party at the Anchor Brew & Grill.

But if workday stress has been piling up and you’re in the need of some serious R&R, then opt for a full weekend getaway with the irresistible DoubleTree Brunch & Stay offer. Guests get to enjoy a brunch and overnight stay for two with breakfast and late checkout at 5pm for an unbelievable Dh1,135.

Aside from the tantalising dining on offer, the resort itself is magnificent and offers 723 spacious and contemporary guestrooms, deluxe rooms and suites, as well as the brand-new Bay Club rooms – all overlooking the long white sandy beach and eight swimming pools including two kids’ pools, a fabulous floating sea pool, and an indoor pool.

You’ll be spoiled for choice over your stay with a choice of 13 restaurants and bars, two all-day dining restaurants, a stylish lobby lounge for a fresh cup of coffee whenever you need a caffeine hit.

Make like a globetrotter by sampling dishes at Brasserie with its French favourites, Vespa with its authentic Italian restaurant, Meze restaurant offering gorgeous Turkish cuisine, or Sanchaya with an exotic spread of modern Asian delicacies.

If your mind and body need some rejuvenation, then you can bliss out at hotel’s luxurious spa offering seven treatment rooms, a Jacuzzi, and sauna.

Since the weather has turned down the temperature gauge a notch, you can get a bit more physically active with water sports, beach volleyball, table tennis, foot darts, giant chess, and billiards.

Or simply unwind with a page-turner on the pristine beach with a free sun lounger, umbrella and towels and a long, cool drink.

Meanwhile, little ones can stretch their limbs in the indoor kids’ club with climbing wall and arcade zone, or head to the outdoor playground with trampolines, swings and slides. For more swashbuckling adventures, they can take to the high seas at the pirate boat aqua zone with four water slides, water buckets and sprinklers, a bouncy castle, and the Tarzan boat – the largest in the Middle East.

What are you waiting for? Come and join in the fun on Al Marjan!