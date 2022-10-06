The award-winning Islander’s Brunch is back, now in its seventh year at the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, the legendary brunch will be awaiting foodies at the Vespa & Brasserie Terrace.
Every year the brunch comes back bigger and better, and this year is no exception. Guests will be excited to discover the new live burrata station, Indian cuisine station, and vegetarian corner as they are taken on a culinary adventure with all five dining outlets cooking up something special. From Turkish, Asian to Italian and European cuisine, there’s something for everyone. Guests can also enjoy personalised and freshly cooked meals from a live pasta station along with grills, antipasti, oysters, sushi and nigiri, cold cuts and healthy salads.
The cheese display boasts over 30 types while the dessert section includes favourites such as fried ice cream and a chocolate fountain. The dedicated kids’ corner will make every child’s dream come true with cotton candy, popcorn machine and many more sweet delicacies.
Brunch packages start at just Dh299 and include unlimited house beverage and sparkles. You can upgrade to the Maldives package at Dh349 and enjoy access to the after-party at the Anchor bar until 8pm where the resident DJ is guaranteed to make everyone get up and dance.
Special Brunch and Stay offer
To celebrate the new season, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is offering a special Brunch and Stay package for Dh1,121. Guests can enjoy all the resort’s facilities during their night’s stay and continue the indulgent weekend with complimentary breakfast the following morning and late checkout at 5pm.
“Try our Islander’s brunch and you’re almost guaranteed to return,” says Pieter Van Beugen, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. “Year after year, we bring new trendy experiences to the Islander’s Brunch. Our talented chefs have innovated to curate new stations and experimented with cutting-edge techniques to create a culinary experience irrespective of your favourite cuisine.
“This is somewhere you’ll want to take your time and linger between courses, and there’s no better way to extend the indulgence than with our Brunch and Stay offer.”
Set on Marjan Island and facing a 650m private beach, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island offers 13 dining options, which is set within 8km of Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Mall's entertainment. It also boasts an array of kids' activities as well as spa and wellness offerings.