If a supermarket chain - a discount one at that - adds 30 new stores during the pandemic, it means it has been doing something more than just ticking all the right boxes. As VIVA opens its 53rd store in the UAE at Times Square Center, Dubai this Friday, it’s a testament to the chain’s business model that keeps operating costs low while offering high-quality products at discounted rates.

“We believe in delivering exceptional value for money through the simple principle of always Fresher, Cheaper, Better,” says Georg Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of VIVA. “We source and work with top global manufacturers, bringing in the best quality products at affordable rates from leaders in the market, and sell under our own private labels.”

VIVA was launched in the UAE in February 2018 inspired by the success of discount supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl in Germany and the UK. In just two years, it grew to 23 stores spread across Dubai and the northern emirates. When Covid-19 hit, more and more people looking for ways to stretch their dirhams but didn’t want to compromise on quality started patronising VIVA stores.

With more than 1,200 exclusive brands, and private labels available at least 30 per cent cheaper to comparable brands, VIVA soon emerged as a one-stop shop for groceries and all household goods. And what’s more, over 80 per cent of these private labels boast European Quality Standards.

“During the pandemic, VIVA was widely recognised as the go-to store for getting more value for money,” explains Fischer. “As a business, we thrived as customers enjoyed great savings without any compromise on the quality and that was the need of the hour.”

The new supermarket at Times Square Center, which will be the chain’s 33rd store in Dubai, follows the same philosophy and format, expanding its reach into the neighbouring communities.

“Times Square Center is a great community mall, centrally located between Marina, Business Bay and Downtown, making it an attractive option for us,” says Fischer. “VIVA adds great value to the mall’s shopping mix. Customers will experience a different way of shopping where the highest quality at the cheapest prices can be found in a compact format to save money and time.”

But you might still wonder how VIVA manages to keep the prices down and at the same time provide quality products that guarantee repeat customers. That is by sourcing directly from smaller brands from across the world that offer premium quality for less. From popular items such as frozen pizza, pasta sauces, and a wide variety of cheese including mozzarella to exclusive brands like Milba UHT Milk and AMA sunflower oil as well as facial tissues and toiletries, all the products at VIVA are handpicked to maintain quality assurance and affordability.

Having a robust supply chain and being in control of production, storage and shipping ensure products remain fresh and are better in taste and quality, while efficient operations and bulk purchases allow VIVA to pass on the savings to customers.

As VIVA celebrates another milestone in its journey as the UAE’s first discount supermarket, the new store at Times Square on Friday will host a range of fun activities for patrons and children. Be sure to take part in the Spin the Wheel competition for a chance to win gift vouchers, hampers, Halloween costumes, BBQ set, camping chairs, etc. For children, the store has a lot of exciting games and tempting giveaways lined up. While children have their fill of fun, you can try your luck to land additional gift vouchers by clicking a picture with VIVA’s Instagram frame and tagging the supermarket.