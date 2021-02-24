Image Credit: Supplied

Hisense, one of the leading consumer electronics manufacturers globally, has launched its range of home appliances and air conditioners in the UAE in partnership with Jumbo Group. The brand, headquartered in China and exporting to more than 160 regions and countries, will take advantage of Jumbo’s distribution and service network to make further inroads into the UAE market.

In keeping with its philosophy of making life simpler and better, Hisense has been integrating the latest technologies into its premium home appliances for more than five decades. From refrigerators and freezers to washers and dishwashers to air conditioners, it has pushed the boundaries of innovation to develop cutting-edge electronic products for homes.

With a distribution reach of more than 1,000 retail stores, and robust capabilities in warehousing, delivery, logistics and marketing, Jumbo aims to leverage its strength to help Hisense expand its presence in the country as its exclusive distributor and service provider for the home appliances range.

Fresh and healthy

Packed with innovative features, Hisense’s range of refrigerators and freezers is designed to stylishly blend into contemporary kitchens. Whether it be a top-mount fridge, French-door fridge or even a single-door fridge, premium features such as multi-air flow, twin cooling, touch controls and frost-free technology are part of these refrigerators.

My Fresh Choice, a separate zone on the lower level of the crossing-door model, makes it easier for you to store food at recommended temperatures. With three modes, -5℃ for soft freeze, -12℃ for medium freeze, and -18℃ for deep freeze, keeping food fresh and nutritious is a breeze.

Clean and energy-efficient

With water conservation and savings on utility bills a priority for most people, it's hard to ignore a Hisense washing machine’s ability to conserve water while caring for clothes. Loaded with an assortment of wash programmes for tailored care of your garments and a unique Snowflake Drum system for gentle care, a Hisense washing machine is a fantastic home appliance to tackle your laundry needs.

What’s more, the Hisense PureJet Series comes with a super handy Auto Dose feature. The machine selects the amount of detergent to use by weight of the laundry in the drum so you can be sure you get a perfect wash. The Auto Dosing system can store enough liquid for up to 20 washes automatically using the optimal amount every time.

Cool and comfortable

For comfortable cooling all summer-long, you don’t have to look further than Hisense’s range of air conditioners. As an expert in inverter technology, Hisense has been developing super-quiet and easy-to-install air conditioners with four-in-one filters for healthy air protection. In addition, the Smart Cooling feature ensures a comfortable temperature at the touch of a button using intelligent Wi-Fi controls.

If you are thinking of getting your hands on a Hisense home appliance, you can buy them in-store at LuLu Hypermarket and Sharaf DG stores and online at Jumbo.ae, Amazon.ae and Noon.com.