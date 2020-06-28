Dr Farouk Safi and the team at Saudi German Hospital Dubai performing a complex surgery Image Credit: Supplied

A team of physicians at the Cancer Centre in Saudi German Hospital in Dubai performed a very critical surgery to resect two large tumours from the liver of a 47-year-old Arab patient. The tumours covered 25 per cent of the liver size, signifying the criticality and seriousness of the surgery.

Liver surgeries are considered complex surgeries due to abundance of blood vessels and the richness of the liver tissue with the blood, as the organ contains about 30 per cent of the total blood volume of the body. Further, such surgeries require expertise and special skills to deal with extreme accuracy as the chances of haemorrhage are high, especially with low efficiency of the liver, the producer of coagulation and clotting factors.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital after complaining of abdominal pain,” said Professor Dr Farouk Safi, Consultant of Hepatobiliary and Pancreas Surgery. “Axial tomography scanning and ultrasonography showed the presence of a hepatic tumour in the fifth and sixth lobes of the liver; however partial tomography demonstrated the absence of metastases outside the liver.”

The surgery was performed and the two lobes of the affected liver were resected, while taking the necessary precautions and the means of safety and infection prevention. “The surgery has been successful, by grace of God, without any complications and the patient was discharged from the hospital a week later,” added Dr Safi. “Liver is a renewed organ that can restore its growth within four to six weeks. It will be able restore the resected part approximately during this period to regain its normal size and fully exercise its vital functions.”

Dr Safi explained that hepatocellular carcinoma is one of the tumours that are difficult to detect at an early stage and most of the diagnosed cases are in advanced stages, therefore, there is need for early detection, especially in the case of a family history of the disease.

The tumour has to be surgically removed from the liver in addition to the surrounding tissues to ensure that there are no cancerous cells that may regrow the tumour once again after surgery and the Liver Surgery Centre in the hospital has the latest means of diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Reem Othman, CEO, Saudi German Hospitals Group – UAE, said that this surgery is one of the high-risk surgeries and needs top-notch expertise to deal with it. “One of its advantages is that it enables the patient to regain his normal health before surgery, with some caution and care,” said Dr Othman.