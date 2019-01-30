LG’s digital X-ray detectors come in both wired (Model:17HK700G-W) and wireless (Model: 14HK701G-W) varieties and light, yet durable carbon-fibre housing to suit an array of environments and needs. Each detector provides critical information in an instant, with LG’s DXD technology creating digital files from the machines and sharing them with a PC within three seconds. By not requiring X-ray film, patients do not have to wait for long periods of time to receive their results from the recording room. This also makes recurring visits easier to track.