American Hospital Dubai, one of the pioneering private healthcare providers in the region distinguished for its outstanding facilities and care standards, is now closer to the residents of Al Khawaneej with its first community off-campus clinic in Al Khawneej walk.
American Hospital Dubai – Al Khawaneej Clinic brings the same level of healthcare service standards that the hospital is renowned for, supported by a professional medical team and well-trained support-team professionals.
Bringing premium medical services to the community, the off-campus clinic offers multi-speciality healthcare disciplines that meet the requirements of the community in Al Khawaneej and its surrounding areas. Among the services offered include paediatric, primary medical care, gynaecology, dermatology and ENT with facilities including x-ray diagnostics.
Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, said, “We are delighted about this expansion and the extension of our offering to Al Khawaneej community. The new clinic is armed with a highly qualified medical team and reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing the highest standard of quality to the citizens and residents in the UAE - especially Dubai. With the support of existing partnerships with leading global medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic, we enable access to life-changing medical services for thousands of people.”
Set in an area of over 8,000 square foot, the clinic will have a dedicated physician team supported by an on-site nursing team and support staff, all trained to offer the high standards of service that one associates with American Hospital Dubai. The clinic also supports patients with easy referral and continued care at American Hospital Dubai’s main hospital campus.
The 252-bed, acute care, general medical/surgical private hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and an experienced team of healthcare professionals specialised in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties assuring comprehensive care. All physicians at American Hospital Dubai are American Board Certified or equivalent, ensuring that patients receive international standard of care in the UAE.
American Hospital Dubai is the first hospital in the Middle East to be awarded the JCI, while its laboratory is the first in the private sector in the region to be accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The hospital is also the inaugural member of the prestigious Mayo Care Network. Further, American Hospital Dubai's cancer program was the first to offer comprehensive one-stop care in Dubai. The Life Support Training Centre at American Hospital Dubai is the first in a private hospital in the UAE to be an American Heart Association (AHA) International Training Center.
To ensure the highest standards of care, American Hospital Dubai has implemented the Service Excellence Program while its Clinical Education Department offers multidisciplinary education programs for clinical staff.
American Hospital Dubai also operates three dedicated clinics – in Dubai Media City, Al Barsha and Al Khwaneej – serving the community by being closer to them.