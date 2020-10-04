About American Hospital Dubai

A premier private healthcare provider in the Middle East, American Hospital Dubai was established in 1996 to provide world-class medical service to the community.

The 252-bed, acute care, general medical/surgical private hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and an experienced team of healthcare professionals specialised in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties assuring comprehensive care. All physicians at American Hospital Dubai are American Board Certified or equivalent, ensuring that patients receive international standard of care in the UAE.



American Hospital Dubai is the first hospital in the Middle East to be awarded the JCI, while its laboratory is the first in the private sector in the region to be accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The hospital is also the inaugural member of the prestigious Mayo Care Network. Further, American Hospital Dubai's cancer program was the first to offer comprehensive one-stop care in Dubai. The Life Support Training Centre at American Hospital Dubai is the first in a private hospital in the UAE to be an American Heart Association (AHA) International Training Center.



To ensure the highest standards of care, American Hospital Dubai has implemented the Service Excellence Program while its Clinical Education Department offers multidisciplinary education programs for clinical staff.



American Hospital Dubai also operates three dedicated clinics – in Dubai Media City, Al Barsha and Al Khwaneej – serving the community by being closer to them.

