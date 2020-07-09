Highlight
The American Hospital Dubai has always made duty towards the nation its utmost priority and caring for those unwell has been the hospital’s greatest responsibility. The hospital pledges to protect all the people – residents and citizens of the UAE.
At American Hospital Dubai, the warriors, the Frontline Heroes made countless efforts and sacrifices, while facing all unknown challenges, to serve the country and look after its residents. Their dedication and selfless services led the hospital to deliver the promise of serving the nation. The American Hospital Dubai also extends its gratitude to its national partners who continuously supported the hospital at each step in this journey.