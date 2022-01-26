Senior executives from American Hospital and Siemens Healthineers during the signing ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE’s leading healthcare provider, American Hospital Dubai, has partnered with Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in pioneering medical technologies for advanced solutions in Diagnostic Imaging and Lab Diagnostics equipment.

With American Hospital’s goal of providing world-class medical service to the community, the hospital always adopts state-of-the-art technology. With this vision, the hospital has enhanced its diagnostic imaging and core diagnostics capabilities, as well as the MRI solutions and core laboratory diagnoses, through the implementation of upgraded imaging systems, point of care solutions and Immunoassay & Clinical Chemistry Analyzers.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai said: “Early detection and treatment for any medical condition is the best approach to healthcare, which is why we’ve partnered with Siemens Healthineers to offer the latest Diagnostic Imaging and Lab Diagnostics technologies to our patients. We look forward to showcasing these solutions in collaboration with Siemens Healthineers at Arab Health 2022.”

The enhanced collaboration between both entities is set to be showcased at American Hospital’s booth during Arab Health 2022, the Middle East’s biggest healthcare expo, in Dubai from January 24 to 27. There, visitors will be offered detailed insights into how Siemens Healthineers is supporting American Hospital Dubai with diagnostic imaging and core diagnostics capabilities in stroke, cardiology and oncology care.

Commenting on the continued collaboration, Ole Per Maloy, CEO Siemens Healthineers, Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa said: “As one of the leading healthcare providers in Dubai, American Hospital Dubai applies only the most advanced medical solutions to its treatment of patients in the UAE. We are therefore proud to partner with the hospital to make our diagnostics solutions available to its medical teams, enabling them to offer outstanding care to their patients.”