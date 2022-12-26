Safo, experienced severe pain in her legs and lower back, causing extreme discomfort and impaired walking. After a teleconsultation with Dr. Tommaso Tufo, Lead Consultant Neurosurgeon – Brain & Spine, Safo was brought to UAE by her son to undergo spinal surgeries.

Precise diagnosis by Dr. Tufo helped identify multiple vertebral collapse and severe lumbar issue (stenosis) that caused compression of the nerves in her lower back and legs.

During the pre-operative assessment, it was discovered that Safo had atypical anaemia and an MRI scan of the spine confirmed multiple vertebral fractures and severe stenosis of the vertebral canal.

She underwent one surgery, but three procedures were performed to manage her condition – a minimally invasive lumbar (Spinal Canal) decompression* and foraminotomy, bone biopsy and Vertebroplasty.

At the age of 71 undergoing spinal surgery was a very difficult decision that Safo and her family made to help her manage her long troubling pain. Her underlying issues such as anaemia, which was unidentified until her consultation with Dr. Tufo and aging related issues further made this an extremely challenging and unique case.

“Safo suffered from severe degenerative conditions of the spine. These conditions could occur in older patients with other comorbidities; however, the exact cause is still unidentified. In this case, the vertebral collapse could have been caused due to her underlying condition of osteoporosis or anemia due to hematologic conditions,” said Dr. Tommaso Tufo, Lead Consultant Neurosurgeon at Fakeeh University Hospital.

Safo recovered well after the strenuous surgeries and experienced immediate improvement in her pain levels. In less than 12 hours, post-surgery, she was able to walk and move around. In no time, after taking treatments for her other conditions, Safo will be going back home to Ethiopia to unite with the rest of her family and continue medical therapy there basis the biopsy results. Having experienced pain and suffering for years together, Safo and her family are excited to gain back the time they missed together.

Fakeeh University Hospital’s Surgical Institute offers a multidisciplinary approach to manage complex cases, like this. The joint team approach by the hospital’s skilled and experienced surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, interventional radiologists, technicians and support staff help in precise diagnosis, faster recovery and better outcomes.

More about the health conditions

Spinal canal stenosis happens when the space inside the backbone is too small. This can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine. Spinal stenosis occurs most often in the lower back and the neck. The condition most commonly occurs in people over the age of 50. However, people who are born with a narrow spinal canal can also develop spinal stenosis. Treatment options include physical therapy, medications, injections, and surgery. A Neurosurgeon can best advice on treatment options depending on the severity of the condition. Surgery can create more space inside the spine. This can ease the symptoms caused by pressure on the spinal cord or nerves. Spinal canal decompression is a minimally invasive technique, performed to reduce the compression on the spinal nerve. It can be performed through new minimal invasive and endoscopic techniques as well, for reduced the post operative pain and faster recovery.