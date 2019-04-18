Success story: Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagarani, 75, turned his life from a janitor to a multi-millionaire Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

How many success stories have you heard where a janitor turned his life around and became a multi-millionaire.

Meet Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagarani, 75 and you will realise miracles do happen.

The chairman of Yogi Group of companies with an annual turnover of Dh500 million was once an office-cum-tea boy, sweeping and mopping the floor of the shop where he first worked in Dubai as a janitor.

Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagarani came to Dubai in 1967 to work as a janitor for a car and bike shop Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Yet, a conversation with this gracious person can leave you humbled as despite his massive success, his integrity and humility is intact. “If you work honestly and with the right intention, nothing can hold you back from achieving your dreams. Have a goal, stay persistent and work hard,” said Pagarani in an interview with Gulf News.

Pagarani came to Dubai on January 17 1967. “I set foot in this land at exactly 1.45 pm,” he recalled.

“I cannot forget that day. The date and time of my arrival is etched in my memory vividly,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai with Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagaran Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Sliding down a rope

Pagarani came on the Dumra steam boat from Mumbai. His journey - like several others who came on a similar voyagae - lasted seven days long.

“And when the ship stopped mid-stream there was no platform or stairs to take us down to the boat which was waiting close to the ship to take us shore. There was a long thick rope dangling from the ship and all the passengers would hold on to it to gently slide to a boat which would be waiting next to the ship to take us shore. Having a firm grip on the rope was key as anything less could land people in the water. It was adventure from day one,” said Pagarani with a smile.

Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagarani with a group of Indian expats who were instrumental in shaping Dubai Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Tough financial situation

Pagarani’s family was in deep financial trouble. It was 1964 and he (Pagarani) was in the first year of university. I was already working, earning a salary of Rs. 30 a month or a rupee a day. My job was that of a salesman, selling garments.”

His family was large and comprising of ten siblings and parents.

“My father was a businessman dealing in import export of food-stuff. He was cheated by his partner and lost all his money. Added to this, my father by nature, was a charitable man. And so when things were going good in the business, he saved little as most of his earnings were given away as charity to either family members or those in need of financial help,” said Pagarani, unable to contain his tears while recounting his childhood days.

He is quick to add how grateful he is to his father who taught him kindness. “My father spent 90 per cent of his earnings on charity. Thanks to my father’s good deeds and blessings, I have turned my life around, but most importantly, I have not forgotten my past. They will remain with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagarani standing with a picture of old Dubai as it was back in the 80s - 90s Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Coming to Dubai

My sister lived here with her husband. My brother – in – law worked in a private company that dealt with bikes and cars. He got me a job as a janitor in the showroom, which was more like a shop back in the days.

“I came here for a salary of Qatari Rial (QAR) 325 or Indian Rupees (IRS) 650. A typical day for me would begin at 8 am until 1.30 pm. I would take an afternoon break and return at 3.30 pm to the showroom until 7 pm. I had the keys to the shop and I had to get in early to sweep and mop the floor. I had to clean the bikes and the window panes before anyone arrived to work. I also doubled-up as a tea boy.”

Life was tough for sure. The summers were harsh especially as there was no electricity. “My skin would peel off because of the heat, but I had to hang in there. We were poor back home and I had to work hard for a living and support my family back home.”

Ghanshyam Jethanand Pagarani came to Dubai to overcome his financial distress back home in Mumbai, India Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

But Pagarani was different, more than just a janitor. He had studied in an English medium university back home in Mumbai and had even done a course in typing. With a natural flair for languages, he soon picked up Arabic and Pharsi. He also became curious about things lying around in his shop. So he started reading all the manuals of bikes and cars displayed in the shop. He learnt about spare parts and soon started helping his colleagues to order spare parts from various suppliers.

Pagarani said he started receiving job offers from suppliers as he was that good with identifying spare parts. “Life was simple and I was happy. I barely spent my salary as there were no avenues for dining and entertainment back in the days. So my life was work and home.”

But there were continuous financial challenges at home. And Pagarani began to look for more work. A year into his job, he started looking for other part-time jobs and soon he had started working 19 hours a day.

“After 7 pm, when my duty in the shop would finish, I took up a part-time job as a typist in a typing centre close to my house. Those days there was a dearth of typists and I had a very good typing speed. That would go on until 10 pm and after that I would meet a local friend who was into the real estate business. I helped him with some brokerage deals and it fetched me QAR 10 per transaction.”

Life went on this way and Pagarani got married in 1970. He shifted his bachelor pad in Deira to a slightly bigger room space in Bur Dubai. His salary had remain intact and when he got married the company raised his allowance by an additional QAR 50. “QAR 25 went for my daily Abra rides four times a day from Bur Dubai to Deira and vice versa.”

In May 1974 he quit his job. A personal incident took place and his relationship with the company ended on a sour note. “My two-year-old son fell sick and had to be rushed to Al Maktoum Hospital. I went an hour late to work and was reprimanded for it. I tried explaining my situation but my boss would hear nothing of it. So I put in my papers. That too did not go down well with my company. Next thing a couple of policemen were knocking on the door at my house in Bur Dubai. They were standing with a stick and asked me to come down to my building. My heart was pacing and I did not know what to do.”

As we will realise soon, this was a turning point in his life and this incident came like a blessing in disguise.

In the seven years he has lived and worked in Dubai, being the kind and generous person he is, Pagarani touched the lives of many ruling family members. And he called one of them to come to his rescue. “The ruling family member (Pagarani wished to maintain his privacy) called my boss and asked straight why he was acting this way. To quote him in his words, he said, “why are you acting like a Hyderabadi?”, “leave this poor man alone.”. The job was done. The police left the scene. My boss offered me partnership in the company. But I declined. Till the last day, I fulfilled all my duties. On the last day of work, I swept and mopped the floor, made tea for my colleagues and said good-bye. I decided to start something on my own.

Pagarani’s first company, ‘Twinkle Import Export’, was established in Dubai on September 5, 1974 on his eldest daughter’s birthday. The company dealt with import and export of cement. “I bought cement for QAR 4 and sold it for QAR 4.5. But I did not have any capital to invest. So I pawned my Cami watch to buy cement from a supplier,” said Pagarani unable to contain his tears.

There was no dramatic shift in his life however and he did not see any major spike in his career graph. In fact, a year into setting his business, Pagarani was back to square one. His sponsor cheated him of his monies and took away everything from him which he had earned in the past year.

Like a guardian angel, the ruling family member, who previously bailed him out from the cops, came to his rescue once again. He stepped yet another time and this time on a long-term basis. Pagarani had found his aide and sponsor.

No looking back since

Today, Pagarani, as chairman of Yogi Group runs several companies under his leadership. The 48-year-old organisation founded by the man himself is a success story that has transcended boundaries and become a multi-faceted organisation, well respected among top business conglomeration in the UAE. The company is into real estate, construction, imports and exports of building materials, manufacturing and hiring interior, building management services. The company serves over 500 clients and hires more than 1,200 employees within the organisation.

“Dubai has been very lucky for me. It is the land of luck and opportunities. If your intention is good, all will be great. Just be honest and have a good intention with everything you do. This place is home to me. My children were born here and raised here. They have only known Dubai to be their home.”

“This could not have been achieved without the support and love from ruling family. It was in my stars to serve them and taste success in their land. I am indebted and grateful every day for this life,” he said with humility that leaves us humbled.