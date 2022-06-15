With a growing economy, an upsurge in job opportunities and life almost back to normal, the focus is on building the future. UAE’s education sector has shown great resilience and proven that when the going gets tough, the educated get going.
In support of the high demand for quality education, the region’s leading education and training show, GETEX makes its debut as a summer event at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre from June 18-19. Representatives from 40 top institutions offering postgraduate and professional studies, undergrad programmes, short courses, diplomas and entrance exam coaching will be available onsite to walk students through university intake procedures, fee structures, campus features and explain the pathways and benefits of choosing a career-oriented education.
GETEX Summer is mainly aimed at school-leaving students looking for undergraduate courses. The event is timed after the high-school examinations and towards the end of the UAE academic year. With the intensity and pressure of examinations behind them, grade 12 and grade 13 students will now have an opportunity to make an informed decision and capitalise on the possibility of getting preferential tuition fees, scholarships and other such benefits that universities will apply to ensure that their classrooms are filled.
Given the upsurge in the job market initiated by evident rehiring, influx of international companies, and a growing economy, the impetus has now shifted back to acquiring the right qualifications to secure a better job, to get a promotion or to assume more professional responsibilities. Coupled with this employment surge is the UAE government’s initiatives that are creating jobs for the future. Initiatives in medical R&D, technology, space research, coding, artificial intelligence, robotics and incentives to encourage manufacturing are all spurring educators to bring more subject topics to the list of specialisations offered in classrooms.
Student acquisition and retention are at the core of the growth of the regional education landscape and stakeholders recognise that they must compete on quality of course programmes and education delivery. The UAE is fast heading to become Asia’s preferred destination of choice for higher education. UAE-based students should recognise the opportunity presented to them on a platter and use GETEX to explore university course options, compare campus features and infrastructure, pathways to internship opportunities, college extracurricular and student council activities to ensure that they are getting an all-round education and consequently a better future.