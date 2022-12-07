’Tis indeed the time to be merry, but are you ready for it? Don’t worry if you aren’t, as Al Ghurair Centre has made it very easy for you to prep for this festive season with its special Christmas fair.

Set up in the Eastern Atrium, the fair features a Christmas market complete with kiosks selling cakes and cookies, baked goodies and jams, churros and hot chocolate, and handmade accessories. Soak in the festive atmosphere as you pick up gifts for your loved ones as well as baubles for your Christmas tree. Whatever you need for a fabulous Christmas, it’s up for grabs at Al Ghurair Centre, including festive clothing such as pyjamas and crochet gifts.

A special surprise awaits children – a Christmas workshop where they get to decorate their own gingerbread house, cupcakes and cookies. While they are at it, they get to enjoy some free hot chocolate too. With a six-metre-tall Christmas tree and decorations to pique their interest, children are sure to have a great time at the fair.

Come December 16, there will be an additional attraction for children. All the way from the North Pole Santa Claus will make his way to Al Ghurair Centre’s fair. He will receive children at the grotto every day from 6pm to 9pm until Christmas Eve, with a present for each one of them.

Image Credit: Supplied

With so much to do and see, the Christmas fair promises to be a fun and festive event, the first of many celebrations to follow at Al Ghurair Centre.