Highlights • Awareness campaign spotlights the various benefits of using Etisalat’s digital channels

• Up to 80 per cent discount on eSale of devices and accessories

• Online deals on eLife, prepaid recharges, new prepaid and postpaid freedom plans

• Free installation and free delivery within 24 hours

Etisalat has launched an awareness campaign, Online is Better, which highlights the benefits of its digital channels, enabling customers to avail of a wide range of services, discounts and deals from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The telecom operator provides a number of exciting benefits for customers choosing online over the traditional physical channels. Customers can avail of free eLife installation when ordering online and save Dh199 in fees. They can get a New Freedom plan online and enjoy savings of up to Dh350.

Etisalat offers the SIM for free on new prepaid line purchase online and free delivery within 24 hours as well as a 10 per cent bonus every time customers recharge a prepaid account online and 1GB free for first-time users. Customers can also get online exclusive discounted deals of up to 80 per cent off on devices and accessories proving Online is Better, with free delivery within 24 hours.