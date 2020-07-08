More than Dh35 million is in the offing as part of National Bonds' new rewards program this year with 423,000 prizes to be won Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s a whole new world of rewards from National Bonds including luxury cars and amazing cash prizes!

The UAE’s leading Sharia compliant savings and investment company introduced a new rewards program to its valued bondholders this month, offering them multiple opportunities to win amazing prizes throughout the year. The first draw, which was held on July 5 saw two Emirati nationals and one Pakistani expat walking away with bumper prizes.

From the bumper Dh1 million cash prize to luxury cars such as Nissan Patrols and the Tesla Model 3, there is a lot to win through the National Bonds Rewards program this year Image Credit: Pranith Ratheesan/Gulf News

Dh35 million up for the win

The new rewards program offers more than Dh35 million in combined prizes to lucky bondholders over the course of the year.

Talking about the new rewards program, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer, National Bonds, says, “The team at National Bonds conducted extensive research by getting in touch with its valued bondholders across several demographics, from Emiratis to expats, the regular savers and those who showed the potential to save; male and female bondholders as well as minors. From enquiring about their aspirations and their will to save money to fortify their future, our respondents were candid and frank in their replies.”

“These responses helped us gauge how our rewards program was prompting more and more UAE residents and Emiratis to think about planning their savings.”

Win win for Emirati citizens and expats

Tejouri, National Bonds’ new program for UAE nationals includes a Dh1 million cash prize being awarded to one lucky winner. The first draw, held on the first Sunday of the month on July 5 saw UAE National Talal Alhosani winning the bumper Dh1 million cash prize.

“I’ve been saving with National Bonds since 2006,” says Alhosani. “I stopped for a few years and started saving again this year and am extremely happy that I did so, helping me win this amazing prize.”

The second draw for the Nissan Patrol prize as part of the National Bonds Tejouri program is scheduled for the first Sunday of August next month.

The first Sunday of every month will also see an expat or UAE national driving away in a brand-new Tesla Model 3 as part of the new Rewards Program, which in this instance was won by Hassan Aljawi, a UAE National. “I am a regular saver through National Bonds’ Employee Savings Program (ESP). It was an exciting moment when I realised I had won the car as the prize and I will cherish this win,” says Aljawi.

Expat bondholders have a similar set of rewards with the bumper Dh1 million cash prize being given away to one lucky winner every 3 months. And this month the lucky winner was Pakistani expat, Tariq Ahmed.

Guardian to his daughter Asma, Tariq had saved Dh3,000 as part of a regular saving plans for his daughter, and was pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed when his daughter’s account won the Dh1 million cash prize announced this Sunday. “I couldn’t believe my ears when I was told the news by National Bonds' CEO through a Zoom call, it’s truly a joyous moment for me and my family,” says Ahmed. “I now plan to use the winnings to fund the education for my three children.”

Other prizes up for grabs as part of the rewards program include a luxury Tesla Model 3 as well as cash prizes to the tune of Dh5,000, Dh500 and Dh50.