If there is one thing that BurJuman Mall does best, it’s bringing communities together. Presenting yet another initiative that binds people, the Street Food Festival, which has been extended for the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebration.
Get ready to get your fill of street food at Pavilion Garden on Level 3 of the mall, where the festive street vibes are buzzing with live music, fun and 12 delicious food options from around the globe. You’re sure to find something to satisfy your taste buds in this aptly named food fest.
The month-long food festival brings international flavours to BurJuman Mall, the perfect place for a relaxing summer day. From classic Italian dishes like pizza and pasta to delectable Indian chaats, it offers a range of flavours that suits everyone’s palate, along with the soothing traditional chai that you can’t resist.
There's more. Come on over to feast on mouthwatering and authentic Arabian dishes such as the delicious manakish, hummus and fattoush. Then, you can move to Asia's gastronomic streets as you indulge in flavours from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
But make sure you save up some space for an epic sweet finale starring cupcakes, kulfis and churros. And coffee heads, you can fill your cup with freshly brewed speciality coffee.
However, this is not just a food fest — it’s also a funfest!
If you’re looking for fun for the whole family, the BurJuman Mall Street Food Festival is your answer. Kids can enjoy face painting and slime stations on weekends, while adults can engage in friendly competition over billiards and foosball. It’s got live music on the weekends too, so pack up your family and come down to the festival.
And because BurJuman is gearing up to make Eid an extra special occasion, it has roaming dance performances between July 9 and July 11 at 6pm, 8pm and 9pm.
Come aboard and soak in the dazzling sights and awesome music while indulging in a diverse range of food delights. Have some fun with the games and entertainment activities, or shop until you drop.
Visit Burjuman.com to find out more.