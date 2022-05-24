The iconic Fish Market restaurant at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek has launched a new offer celebrating the world-famous - and perfect - pairing of oysters and fizz.
Known for its stunning views of Dubai’s charming creek, the restaurant, which opened in 1989, is popular among Dubai’s food bloggers and critics for its fresh and ethically sourced seafood. Available daily, the package is perfect for those looking to enjoy a light lunch with friends, or for a more romantic evening unwinding with Burj Khalifa views while watching the sun set over the creek.
“The views from Fish Market are really spectacular and we are keen to find new ways for our guests to enjoy it,” says Jan Hanak, General Manager of Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek. “Dubai is a city of brunches and mass consumption, but the Perfect Pair offers guests a chance to savour the finer things in life while taking in the view. Though oysters and fizz are often a nice way to celebrate a special occasion, we have kept the price point accessible while not compromising on our famed quality to ensure it can be enjoyed by all of our guests.”
The Perfect Pair includes two packages – one for Dh129 and another for Dh199, both of which serve six oysters and two glasses of fizz.
The promotion runs from 12.30pm to 11pm daily for a limited time only.
Reserve a table by mailing Booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or calling 04 205 7033
You can also click here to book a table