As final exam results are announced, students across Dubai and the UAE are making their final decision of where to study this September. Students and parents alike are weighing up their options – whether to stay local or go overseas, and which university will allow them to grow and succeed, yet present them with flexible options of study, which university will push them to find their own identity and pursue their individual passions? Which university will provide them with the knowledge and soft-skills needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive job market?

Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, students who had originally planned to study overseas in places such as the US, Canada, and the UK are considering options closer to home. Middlesex University Dubai offers a truly international experience in the heart of Dubai – with students able to study for a UK degree and take advantage of the option to transfer their university credits overseas in 2021.

Since it opened its doors in 2005 as the first overseas campus of Middlesex University (London, UK), Middlesex University Dubai has prided itself on providing a 360⁰ student experience, encompassing world-class education and an exciting and vibrant experience outside of the classroom. The university is versatile in its teaching – recognising that 'one size does not fit all' – students are treated as individuals, and encouraged to make the most out of their time at university.

The programmes offered range from Psychology, Computer Engineering and IT, to Business Management, Accounting, Film, Digital Media, Graphic Design and Fashion Design. It is also the first and only university in the region to offer a face-to-face LLB (British Qualifying Law Degree). Students can opt to study LLB Honours Law (general) or specialise in International Relations, Commercial Law, or the brand-new Law with Criminology. The University’s faculty hail from more than 35 countries, and are experts in their field – equipped with a wealth of academic and industry experience to provide both practical and theoretical knowledge and skills.

One of the graduates who experienced significant industry exposure and a unique learning experience was Lakshmi Satish, who graduated from the university’s BA Honours Film programme in 2018 and has since gone on to win awards at film festivals around the world. She is now pursuing her Master’s in Film at the university’s home campus in London.

“The teaching experience is completely immersive and students are able to work on real world projects and receive significant industry exposure,” Lakshmi observed, “These lecturers are people who help you for life. By the time I graduated the people and faculty I met were like family. Choosing Middlesex University Dubai was the best decision I ever made.”

Middlesex University Dubai rewards academic excellence, and as students receive their results, school leavers throughout the UAE can take advantage of the Academic Excellence Scholarship of up to Dh90,000 based on eligibility, along with a School Leavers Results Grant of Dh4,000. This, coupled with flexible payment plans, is just one of the reasons why Middlesex University Dubai is known for 'Quality, Affordability and Success'.

Further cementing its stellar reputation for offering a world-class standard of education – the university was recently awarded a 5-star rating in the 2020 KHDA Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QS; scoring five stars across Employability, Internationalisation, Research, Facilities, Happiness and Well-being, and Inclusiveness.

“From the moment our students step on campus, they are encouraged to discover their own identity and to embrace every aspect of university life,” said Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai. “This is what makes our students 100 per cent employable – the combination of theoretical and practical knowledge, together with the soft-skills that employers demand. We understand that university is one of the most important and transformative journeys an individual will go through – which is why each and every one of us is committed to delivering the best possible student experience – one that transcends the classroom.”

Those exploring their study options for September can register for upcoming virtual open days, book a bespoke campus tour or a one-to-one consultation with the university’s friendly and dedicated Admissions Team.