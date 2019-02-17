The UAE Global Education Fairs also feature 15 expert seminars conducted by institutions and agencies including EducationUSA. The seminars provide parents and students the necessary tools to make a decision together about future educational goals, be it information on US admissions and SAT/ACT tests, a career in the entertainment, media and arts industry, or how to stand out as a candidate. They cover a wide range of topics such as the education system, culture, visa process, type of courses, accommodation options, cost of living as well as how to select the best course for you. So check out the schedule of seminars at www.globaleducationfairs.net in advance to plan your attendance.