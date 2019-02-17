With a large number of countries and universities offering a wide range of courses, choosing where to go for higher studies can be very difficult. One of the best places to start is an international education fair. The UAE Global Education Fairs, part of the worldwide Global Education Fairs series – one of the premier international education fairs in the world - offer students and parents the opportunity to interact with leading institutions across the globe to pursue their educational goals.
So head to the fairs, held in Dubai on March 1-2 and Abu Dhabi on March 4, with your children to learn first-hand the advantages of a world-class education either in the country or at an institution abroad. Experts from more than 15 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America will be at hand to provide information on the educational experience their institutions offer. Entry to the fairs is free. Just pre-register for fast track entry at www.globaleducationfairs.net
There are many benefits to attending educational fairs in person. Students can receive immediate and personalised responses to questions about programmes and get an idea of the application process, while parents can find out more about the funding opportunities on offer as well as the learning experience at participating institutions from alumni. All this will not be possible if you just stick to online research.
Informative seminars
The UAE Global Education Fairs also feature 15 expert seminars conducted by institutions and agencies including EducationUSA. The seminars provide parents and students the necessary tools to make a decision together about future educational goals, be it information on US admissions and SAT/ACT tests, a career in the entertainment, media and arts industry, or how to stand out as a candidate. They cover a wide range of topics such as the education system, culture, visa process, type of courses, accommodation options, cost of living as well as how to select the best course for you. So check out the schedule of seminars at www.globaleducationfairs.net in advance to plan your attendance.
At the seminars parents and students can also meet and speak directly with the representatives of some of the best colleges, business schools and universities and find information on thousands of study options including undergraduate courses; master’s, MBA and postgraduate courses; short courses; specialised programmes; and joint internship and study options.
A university fair also gives you a chance to learn what admission officers are looking for in students. Attributes such as determination, passion and focus were named among the most important.
It is also valuable to talk to other students at the fairs. Everyone is there to find out more about the experience of studying abroad, so don’t be afraid and politely ask others their opinions about particular countries or institutions.
Life-changing decision
Leaving home is a big decision. It is particularly difficult for parents to let children travel abroad. Attending the UAE fairs will help both parents and students realise that academics, athletics, extracurricular activities, new friends and a chance to explore a new culture are just a few considerations that make learning abroad an exceptional experience. For some children and teenagers, it is an amazing time to develop, mature and become independent.
The fairs also provide ample options for students who prefer to stay home, with world-class UAE educational institutions presenting their offering at the exhibition.
During the fair, students can get answers to key questions such as:
- Which is the right course for me?
- How do I write a successful application?
- Why study abroad?
- How can a qualification help advance my career?
- How do I apply for a student visa?
- What are the accommodation options and costs?
- Which funding and scholarship options are available?
The Dubai fairs take place at Crowne Plaza Dubai and the Abu Dhabi Fair at Sheraton Abu Dhabi from 4pm-7.30pm. For more details or free fast track entry, visit www.globaleducationfairs.net