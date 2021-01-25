With Covid-19 safety measures in place, the festival gets ready to finish with a bang

Video Credit: Supplied

The 26th Dubai Shopping Festival has done much to restore joy to everyday life after a tumultuous 2020 – in fact, it has turned out to be the most exhilarating edition so far.

With incredible retail deals across more than 1,000 top brands, glittering prizes from actual gold jewellery to cars and cash, and delicious dining across every type of cuisine, the final week is reaching an exciting crescendo.

As the festival looks forward to welcoming visitors for the buzzing last few days, organisers urge people to continue to follow all the safety guidelines for Covid-19 and maintain physical distancing as they enjoy the fun.

Take a sneak peek at the week ahead.

Shoetopia

Dubai Tourism in collaboration with The Dubai Mall is bringing fashion footwear lovers an event they have been dreaming of. Strutting its stuff until January 30, Shoetopia is a unique showcase taking place at the mall’s Fashion Catwalk.

Image Credit: Supplied

Created for shoe enthusiasts and young collectors, Shoetopia has a full programme of events including trend talks by industry experts, new launches from iconic brands such as Jimmy Choo, and a Design Your Dream Shoe promotion to unleash your inner fashionista. Plus, shoppers who spend Dh350 or more can customise their shoes for free, choosing from a wide range of funky embellishments.

For more details click here

Final Sale

Supplied

If you’ve been holding out for the last week to grab the biggest DSF bargains, your heart is probably racing right about now. The jaw-dropping DSF Final Sale runs from January 28-30 and there will be up to a staggering 90 per cent off across hundreds of brands. If you are after a gorgeous new wardrobe for 2021 or want to stock up on gifts at rock-bottom prices, get ready for an unmissable final shopping spree!

For more information, click here

Raffles

Image Credit: Supplied

If you haven’t bought your raffle tickets yet the clock is ticking! There are some incredible prizes up for grabs this year including brand-new Nissan cars with Eppco and Enoc.

In addition, the INFINITI Mega Raffle brings you the chance to win a sleek new INFINITI QX60 and Dh200,000 in cash (one lucky grand prize winner will take home Dh500,000). Visit Idealz.com to buy your tickets.

Spend Dh500 on gold jewellery, diamond, pearls or watches at participating Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group outlets for a chance to receive two raffle tickets to put you in the running to win 1kg of gold on the daily, or a mega prize of 3kg at the end of the raffle.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is handing out an array of bonkers cash prizes every week worth a total of Dh1 million.

Finally, the highest value raffle in DSF’s history, the DSF Supercar Raffle will give away a Fenyr SuperSport luxury sports car valued at Dh6 million. Purchase a collectible Fenyr SuperSport scale model car from www.idealz.com or www.mydsf.ae for your chance to win.

For more details, click here

DSF Markets

Image Credit: Supplied

It is your last chance to visit the fabulous DSF markets. Don’t miss the rustic yet vibrant DSF Market on the Creek at Dubai Festival City Mall (Wednesday to Saturday) featuring home-grown brands and showcasing ecofriendly products and farm food stalls.

The Al Khawaneej Market is back for DSF too with a new look and feel, featuring a unique collection of local retailers, a scrumptious line-up of food vendors and memorable sights as you meander through the venue taking in photo spots like the wishing lake and enjoying art installations under magical ambient lighting.

Hatta Market has an eclectic mix of artisan stalls ideal for gift hunting, amazing food trucks, and great live music. Or, head over to Deira for the thrills and spills of Al Muraqqabat Market with its food trucks, funfair rides and cool stalls.

Supplied

Meanwhile, if you’re feeling energetic pop over to Al Rigga Market and take your pick of football, CrossFit, basketball and paddle tennis, while enjoying loads of entertainment.

To learn more about the attractions at the DSF markets, click here

SALT Camp

Supplied

The hugely popular home-grown burger joint SALT has an innovative pop-up for DSF: SALT Camp comprising two adjacent dining areas – SALT and sugar – offering a mouthwatering menu of savoury meals and rich desserts. Think everything from dreamy Wagyu beef sliders with an array of inventive toppings, to luxurious soft red velvet cake. Make your reservation and arrive early and you can also attend art, photography, and fitness workshops – or soak in sublime live music by talented performers musicians in the evening. There will also a camp shop with great deals on camping gear, clothes, and gadgets.

To find out more, click here

Drone Show

Supplied

The skies will be alive with colour at Bluewaters Island and The Beach opposite JBR as the incredible high-tech Drone Show lights up the coastline. With two themed shows a day, you can enjoy it all with wonderfully authentic cuisine at French eatery Un Dimanche a Paris, or savour sumptuous seafood fare at Catch 22. First show starts at 7pm and second show at 9.30pm.