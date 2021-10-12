Image Credit: Supplied

The unique wedding concept, Bandhan Weddings, which was launched at the popular Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek last November, has accommodated weddings within Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines. Now the team hope to showcase more of their tailored experience.

With 45 years’ experience of creating memorable moments and the perfect wedding day, the team at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek are no strangers to weddings of different sizes and cultures. While there are certainly numerous wedding planners and venues to choose from in Dubai, Bandhan Weddings offers personalised experiences, which include your dream venue, fantastic food, wedding cake, bridal suite, one-night stay for the couple, and special room rates for family and friends. The hotel’s dedicated wedding planner will even help couples get the best rates from preferred wedding suppliers. Wedding packages start at just Dh145 per person.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek has built its credibility as the most trusted caterers in the UAE through its portfolio of high-profile and lavish events. The award-winning events and catering team, led by chef Uwe Micheel, Director of Kitchens and President of the Emirates Culinary Guild and champion of food safety, has established a reputation for quality and consistency. In the past, the team have delivered large weddings for up to 1,000 people.

Bandhan weddings guarantees expertise not only in catering but a newly renovated hotel and a dedicated team to help plan your special day. Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek also pledges a commitment to safety of all guests. The hotel has implemented the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol programme. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind.

“Even under new and different circumstances, marriage remains a beautiful cause to celebrate, and we can’t wait to welcome back more and more weddings to our hotel as it becomes safe to do so,” says Jan Hanak, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. “We are here to help couples realise their dream wedding, no matter the size or budget. We want the community to celebrate social occasions and feel at ease in an environment where precautionary measures are strictly implemented, but the quality of their event is not compromised.”

For all weddings, events, catering and meeting inquiries, you can email the Meeting & Events team at banquets.dxbza@radissonblu.com or visit the Wedding Centre located at the ground floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek in the Plaza Wing.