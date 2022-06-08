Since their inception in the UAE, Aster hospitals have earned the tag of trusted healthcare providers by offering exceptional care and delivering favourable medical outcomes to patients.

The services delivered at the cardiology department at the hospitals have played a pivotal role in helping Aster hospitals earn this recognition.

In the past four years, the interventional cardiology team at Aster Hospital in Mankhool has given a new lease of life to more than 5,000 people with heart diseases.

Celebrating this remarkable achievement and realising the requirement to cater to more people, Aster is now expanding interventional cardiology care to its state-of-the-art facility in Qusais.

"We are proud that our interventional cardiology programme at our hospitals is a success in saving lives and giving hope to people with heart diseases,” says Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Saving 5,000 lives is a remarkable achievement. It shows our commitment to society and reaffirms our mission to care for the world. At Aster hospitals, patients are front and centre. We strive to improve their lives by offering the best treatment solutions.

"We are now expanding our interventional cardiology programme to Aster Hospital, Qusais, to cater to the needs of the growing population in the UAE. The interventional cardiology department at our Qusais hospital has the latest technology and advanced equipment to treat every complex condition. We hope the expansion of our services and care would benefit a larger audience and continue to make a difference by creating awareness and ensuring seamless care."

Empowered by technology and expertise

The cardiology department at Aster Hospital keeps abreast of the advancements in technology and medicine. The cardiac team offers tailor-made treatments to patients to achieve positive clinical outcomes. Armed with technological expertise and an extensively experienced clinical team to handle all complex cases and medical emergencies, it offers treatment for congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, electrophysiology, heart failure, and valvular heart disease.

Image Credit: Supplied

"There is a significant increase in the number of people with cardiovascular diseases,” explains Dr Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “In the UAE, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases is more due to the higher prevalence of lifestyle conditions. So, by expanding our services, we aim to create effective awareness and ensure treatment to the needy."

Dr Krishna Sarin, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, adds, "The strength of the cardiology departments at Aster hospitals is the multidisciplinary team. We have the best pool of talents with extensive experience to guide people in their recovery journey and offer comprehensive solutions to preventing, treating and curing cardiovascular diseases."

Some of the specialised services offered at Aster hospitals are 24-hour Holter monitoring; pharmacological arrhythmia therapy; invasive therapies such as coronary angiogram, PTCA, IVUS, orbital atherectomy, FFR, TAVI, TEVAR, pacemaker, PTMC, cerebral angiogram, 2D echocardiogram, and a hybrid cardiac catheterisation lab.