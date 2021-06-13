Image Credit: Supplied

Being and staying healthy has become everyone’s primary goal now more than ever. Over the course of the global pandemic, residents and families in Dubai have realised the value of excellent healthcare and the importance of choosing a medical provider you can trust. Mediclinic Middle East has been central to the UAE healthcare industry, so the level of trust it enjoys from the national and expat population is not surprising.

One of its trusted facilities, Mediclinic Deira offers multispecialty outpatient care. Adjacent to City Centre Deira in the heart of Old Dubai, the-state-of-the-art clinic, which became a part of Mediclinic Middle East in July 2018, provides the same impeccable standard of care as the parent brand.

Image Credit: Supplied

The clinic has a direct link to Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, one of the most respected hospitals in the UAE, with 23 years’ worth of accomplishments, as a referral point for emergency and tertiary care, situated only five minutes from Mediclinic Deira.

Supplied

“At Mediclinic Deira we make sure patients are our first priority by making them feel very comfortable and welcomed in a safe environment,” says Anass Moutki, Clinic Manager at Mediclinic Deira. "Our state-of-the-art facility with top-quality doctors put patients first, offering appointments without long waiting times.

“Being a part of Mediclinic Middle East and Mediclinic International means always striving for better, more innovative solutions for our patients. One such project that we are excited to be a part of is our mobile application – MyMediclinic24x7, through which patients are able to book their face-to-face appointment or a teleconsultation.”

Mediclinic Deira’s multicultural team of expert physicians specialises in a vast range of medical fields including paediatrics, family medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, dermatology, dentistry and many more. It is supported by a day-care unit for minimally invasive procedures, as well as an on-site diagnostic imaging centre and pharmacy.

Located near the Pullman Hotel, the clinic is easily accessible with up to three hours free parking in the adjacent mall parking area.

Unique and innovative services

What makes this clinic different is its investment in the latest medical equipment available in the market.

Its Ophthalmology clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art therapies including Femto-Lasik, a refractive procedure that reshapes the cornea to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism and LipiFlow, an innovative treatment for dry eyes.

Image Credit: Supplied

It is also a RTA-approved eye-testing centre for obtaining a driving licence permit.

Specialists at its Dermatology unit also offer cutting-edge treatments and services. One such is MiraDry, a permanent sweat therapy solution helping thousands of UAE residents with problems related to excessive sweating. Others include FotoFinder, Hydrafacial and laser hair removal services.

Dr Umashankar Ramachandran, Specialist Ophthalmologist and Medical Director at Mediclinic Deira, explains the importance of investment in progressive and innovative medical treatments.

“We at Mediclinic Deira believe in the continuous update of medical technology and providing new innovative treatments and services to satisfy the growing needs of our patients. We also strongly believe in maintaining the quality of service we deliver to the highest standards possible, which has made us unique among healthcare providers.”

Post-Covid recovery clinic

In addition to cutting-edge equipment and treatments, the top priority for everyone at Mediclinic Deira has been the safety and well-being of its patients.

Stringent infection control protocols have been implemented including adjusting appointments to reduce crowding, performing regular sanitising at the reception, waiting areas, consultation and procedure rooms, and social distance is observed at all times.

In order to provide additional support to patients still battling the long-term consequences of Covid-19, it has recently opened a Post-Covid Clinic, a dedicated assessment and recovery clinic for those who have contracted the disease.

“We have noticed that following infection, some novel coronavirus patients may experience lingering deficits in pulmonary and cognitive functioning, as well as multifaceted health issues and worsened quality of life,” says Dr Mohammad Shahid Alam, Internal Medicine Specialist leading this project. “In order to address these issues we have created a multidisciplinary assessment package that includes consultation with a family medicine or internal medicine doctor, blood tests, X-ray, ECG and spirometry.”