2003 - The third Arab Media Summit was officially inaugurated by General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Defence Minister. Addressing more than 500 renowned journalists attending the two-day summit, he described the media as an active participant in world events, adding that it bears “a very important responsibility and role, as it influences public opinion”.

Other important events

1769 - Captain James Cook lands in New Zealand for the first time.

1949 - The Democratic Republic of Germany is formed.

1950 - China invades Tibet.

1955 - Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign a joint defence agreement in Cairo.

1963 - US President John F. Kennedy signs nuclear test-ban treaty between the US, Britain and Soviet Union.

1971 - Oman joins the United Nations.

1981 - Egyptian Vice President Hosni Mubarak is nominated as successor to slain President Anwar Sadat.

1990 - Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum passes away.

2015 - UAE opens new diplomatic mission in Havana, Cuba.