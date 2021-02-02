Image Credit: Supplied

The Redmi Note 9T is the first-ever 5G smartphone in the Redmi Note series offering affordability and dual 5G SIM capability. It is designed to deliver exceptional performance and multi-day battery life that users crave without compromising on design and imaging capabilities.

Advanced MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor

Running the Redmi Note 9T is MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G-integrated 800U SoC. This offers a generational lead in flagship-grade performance and power efficiency. Coupled with the brand new UFS 2.2 storage technology, the Redmi Note 9T is up to 100 per-cent faster than previous generations.

It also features 5G connectivity on two SIM cards simultaneously. This means the Redmi Note 9T will allow users to get more done in less time. Equipped with multiple antennas and 4x4 MIMO technology, the device drives faster and more reliable connection even in congested conditions ultimately providing a truly elevated smartphone experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

48MP triple rear-camera and 13MP in-display front camera to capture stellar content

Flaunting a 48MP triple rear-camera, the Redmi Note 9T brings exceptional image quality. Users can capture crisp and clear close-ups with its 2MP macro lens and achieve a near professional level of bokeh thanks to the device’s 2MP depth sensor. Bundled with this hardware, you find flagship-level ISP architecture and creativity tools such as Night, Pro + RAW, HDR and Portrait mode allowing you to capture the perfect shot, no matter the circumstances. Meanwhile, the front 13MP selfie camera enables flawless selfies with easy sharing on social media.

6.53-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 DotDisplay

Purposefully designed, the Redmi Note 9T comes beautifully wrapped in a 3D curved textured design. Its polycarbonate back offers improve grip and resistance from fingerprints whereas its 6.53-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 DotDisplay brings movies and games to life with its spectacular 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The display is Widevine L1 and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified meaning it is capable of handling hours of HD content streaming without the annoying eye strain. Available in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple, the Redmi Note 9T 5G blends style yet offers convenience with a side mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the device seamlessly.

Image Credit: Supplied

Optimum performance with high-capacity 5,000mAh battery

The 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 9T packs a punch coming with advanced and high-efficiency processor technology. This dispels battery anxiety and provides a perfect blend of performance and power efficiency in the 5G era. Alongside, the Redmi Note 9T comes with 18W fast charging with an in-box 22.5W charger. Given the high charge cycle battery technology on the smartphone, users can experience almost three years of daily use without significant battery capacity degradation.

Pricing and availability