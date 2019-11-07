Get ready to capture things even your eyes can't see. Say hello to the Oppo Reno2 Video Credit: Oppo Middle-East Youtube

If you’re on social media – and let’s face it, who isn’t? – then chances are you’ve wanted to capture that perfect video to share with your friends and family. But the problem is most of the circumstances surrounding seriously awesome moments, like riding a horse into the sunset, test-driving a superfast car, or keeping a brave face while riding the world’s longest zipline, are less than ideal. Unless you’re rigged up with some seriously pro videography gear, videos turn out just too rough for you to share with anyone on social media.

Knowing how important it is to create smooth and shareable video content without breaking the bank on professional equipment, Oppo has introduced the new Reno2- a quad cam expert that takes flawlessly smooth videos and stunning photographs comparable to a DSLR, but at a fraction of the cost and size. It also has all the capabilities of a smartphone that you require to maintain today's fast-paced lives.

Ultra Steady Mode

The Ultra-Steady Mode on Reno2 uses Oppo’s industry-leading stabilisation technology to increase the stability of photos and videos even in the shakiest of situations. It’s so steady that it even works if you’re riding a horse or driving a Formula One car. Oppo Reno2 achieves this stability through an IMU with a high sampling rate and a hull sensor, equipped with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which compensate more accurately for users’ shaky shots, together with a 60fps frame rate that enhances image stabilization, fluency, and overall image quality.

Ultra Night Mode

The all-new Ultra Night Mode introduced in Reno2 is an AI feature which comes on automatically and simplifies shooting in low light conditions, as it can even pick up details invisible to the human eye. Click a selfie in the lowest light and the Oppo Reno2 will show you what is really around you!

There’s more to the Oppo Reno2 Series than super stability, though. It has a quad camera setup that offers full focal length imaging capability, with amongst other features, 5X hybrid zoom, up to 20x digital zoom, and much more to simplify shooting for the everyday user.

Oppo Reno2 - Power-packed

Of course, you can’t overlook the fact that the Oppo Reno2 Series has stunning aesthetics as well as superb performance. It has a 6.5 inch AMOLED panoramic full screen with 2400x1080 resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1%. This huge screen space means you won’t miss a thing, whether you’re viewing a movie, playing a game, or shooting a video. The Reno2 comes with a shark fin pop-up camera, which supports ultra-clear backlit shots and all-new AI Beauty Mode. With the Reno2 Series, Oppo has achieved a glossier, multi-toned body appearance that shows off different shades of color, however you look at it. Both the Luminous Black and Ocean Blue variants look stunning from all angles.

