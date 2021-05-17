Image Credit: Supplied

Toshiba Gulf FZE, the wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, highlights the significant surge in its market share in key geographies of UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa over the past year. Having concluded its FY 2020 on high growth, the storage leader has also garnered a greater market share for its Surveillance HDD portfolio and has built on the positive reception of its recently launched cutting-edge products.

Santosh Varghese, Vice President – MEA, Toshiba Gulf FZE, commented, “At Toshiba Gulf, our focused priority continues to be to empower customers navigate the increasingly digital landscape with world-class storage solutions. We have positively grown our market share over the past 12 months, and we attribute this success to unsurpassed quality and expansive product range, relentless dedication of our valued employees and channel partners, and innovative go-to-market strategies.”

The storage pioneer has invested substantially in strengthening its channel ecosystem. It has provided in-depth training workshops, resources and tools to manage challenging market dynamics and operate effectively in the new normal along with highly incentivized programs. By continuing its ‘go wide, go deep’ channel policy and excellent product offering in 2020, Toshiba Gulf has seized a significant 45% market share in Saudi Arabia and a notable 30% in UAE and South Africa, cementing its leadership position in the storage sector across these territories.

The ongoing pandemic has accelerated the immediate need for organizations to digitalize their operations, which in turn has snowballed demands for data storage. According to World Economic Forum, by 2025, it is estimated that 463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally. This number will only get bigger as a result of the continuing impacts of COVID-19. The pandemic has compelled organizations and educational institutions to adopt work-from-home and remote learning models, leading to a further explosion of data generation, and fueling the demand for personal storage. Identifying the opportunities, Toshiba has doubled down on its HDD portfolio, with its Surveillance HDD line-up clocking a notable 17% climb in 2020 from 0.7% in 2018 in the Middle East and Africa region.

Toshiba’s recent launches in its Canvio Portable Storage lineup has been well-received by the regional market and will continue to see a strong demand during the course of this year. The company expects to leverage the trends in the growing gaming market and position itself as a differentiator in the sector.

Canvio Flex is the new USB-C portable storage designed for PCs/Mac, computers/iPad Pro and mobile digital devices/Tablets for cross platform compatibility. Canvio Gaming is the new portable game storage designed for game consoles and gaming PCs.

The Canvio Advance and Canvio Ready feature a new design that offers advanced and easily accessible portable storage. This next generation of Canvio designs delivers seamless portability, high storage capacity and broad compatibility for various USB devices.