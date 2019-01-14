Huawei has become a huge part of this privacy-based conversation in the past few years. Over the past eight years, Huawei's smartphone shipments have increased from 3 million units in 2010 to 200 million units in 2018, reflecting approximately a sixty-six-fold growth. In the global smartphone market, Huawei has gone from being dismissed as a statistical "other" to ranking among the top 3 players in the world. And in the second and third quarters of 2018, Huawei became the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer, with a global market share of 14.6%*.