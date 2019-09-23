The HP Smart App enables easy scanning and printing of your documents Image Credit: Supplied

One of the biggest annoyances faced by overburdened office executives on a regular basis is constant interruption due to running out of toner, which in most cases happen at the wrong time, i.e. when your boss is demanding a printout of last month’s invoices or right before you need to take some marketing materials to a client meeting.

That’s why, in its bid to minimise “printerruptions” at work, HP has launched the world’s first cartridge-free printer, the HP Neverstop Laser, in the UAE.

Key features of the HP Neverstop Laser printer:

• Up to 5,000 pages without interruptions

Print up to ten times more pages with up to 5,000 pages right out of the box with virtually no interruptions – perfect for high-volume printing

• Reload mess-free toner in seconds

A revolutionary supply system lets you quickly and easily reload toner levels in 15 seconds without making a mess and is hassle-free with the HP Reload kit – allowing entrepreneurs to get back to their businesses quickly

• Original HP quality and unbelievable savings

Get original HP quality printing for a cost per page competitive with imitation cartridges, with up to 80 per cent cost savings on HP original toner

• Connected and mobile

Easy mobile scanning and printing with best-in-class mobile print app, HP Smart App

Built for business

Designed specifically for small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, the launch of the revolutionary printer saw close to 200 entrepreneurs and business owners gather at Atlantis, The Palm to discuss market opportunities, challenges on starting up and insights on their success. Notable entrepreneur and business owner Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice-President of Amazon MENA and co-founder of Souq.com, joined the launch and shared his journey of building a successful brand. The event also included panel discussion with Tom Otton, Founder and MD, Create Media Group, Manar Al Hinai, co-founder and Storyteller-in-Chief, Sekka and Omer Gurel, co-founder and CEO, Repeat. Peter Oganesean, Managing Director of HP UAE and East Africa, Tony Bssat, Category Head of Printing Business Unit of HP Middle East, Saudi Arabia and East Africa and other senior executives from the leadership team presided over the event.

The Neverstop Laser is a groundbreaking, rapid-reload laser printer that enables efficiencies for entrepreneurs who don’t want to waste time on interruptions. With a first-of-its-kind toner supply system that allows users to replace the toner in seconds, HP’s Neverstop Laser ensures small business owners can stay in their business flow while getting the most value from their printer. Here’s how.

The HP Reload kit allows for hassle-free toner refilling Image Credit: Supplied

SMEs: the backbone of our economy

Commenting on the launch of the product, Oganesean says, “Market reports estimate employment potential for SMEs in the GCC to touch 22 million, with the sector valued to be worth $920 billion [Dh3.378 trillion] by 2023. This offers a huge opportunity to cater to an audience that demand hassle-free products to increase efficiency. In line with this, we developed the Neverstop Laser printer to reduce common interruptions, thus giving entrepreneurs and SMEs a chance to focus on running a seamless business operation.

“SMEs form the backbone of the UAE economy, comprising 86 per cent of the total private sector workforce and more than 60 per cent of the country’s current GDP. Our ambition is to fulfil our customers’ demand for a low cost per page and the number of pages they print. That is why we’re extremely proud to introduce this game-changing technology to the UAE and play a role in the growth of the SME sector.

Bssat says, “With more than half of entrepreneurs and SME owners agreeing that their businesses cannot operate without a printer – we designed this unique product to give the entrepreneurs a competitive edge in the marketplace.

“Besides meeting customer demand, another aspect that is extremely important to us is sustainability. This remains at the core of what we do and is reflected in the Neverstop Laser design which is made with more than 25 per cent recycled plastic while the toner reload kit is made of 75 per cent recycled plastic.”

Availability

The HP Neverstop Laser printer is now available in the UAE for Dh1,149, including VAT.