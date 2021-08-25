Join in on August 29th, at 8:30PM and enjoy 50% off on select products

Here are the hosts of the livestream, the famous football player Adel Jamal and his brother Ammar Jamal Image Credit: Supplied

Following the successful launch of Huawei Super Device products line-up and as a part of its commitment to engaging with local consumers by providing new experiences, Huawei has revealed dates of “Huawei Back To School Live Sale” - the next edition of its livestream consumer event in the UAE, just in time for the start of the new school year in the UAE. The livestream to be broadcasted on Sunday, August 29th from 8.30PM on Huawei Arabia’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Huawei live sale is back with massive savings on the brands latest products, including Huawei Super Device line-up for Smart Office and Smart Travel experiences, with an exclusive Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro & Huawei nova 8 offers during. The shoppers will also get Dh25 OFF, every Dh500 spent, free lucky bag worth up-to Dh3499, enjoy offers with 50% OFF selected products & up to Dh11,898 with flash sales from the comfort of their homes. They will also be able to interact with the hosts of the livestream broadcast the famous football player Adel Jamal and his brother Ammar Jamal.

During the Huawei Back To School Live Sale, UAE shoppers will be able to enjoy *:

Massive Flash Sale including a set of Huawei Super Device Smart Office Experience products all 3 for just Dh999 save up to Dh11,898: Huawei MateView, Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6”, and more flash sale products**.

Image Credit: Supplied

Exclusive Life Sale offers on the most elegant eSim smartwatches with long battery life Huawei Watch 3 for Dh1599 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro for Dh1999 with a free gift Huawei Freebuds 3, and the new Huawei nova 8 for Dh1,799 with free gift Huawei Scale 2 and many more new arrivals such as Huawei MateView series, Huawei Matebook D15 and Huawei Freebuds 4. Get Dh25 off every Dh500 spent *** and get a chance to raffle draw a free gift from the Lucky Bag worth up to Dh3499.

Save Big on Huawei Laptops - up to Dh1500 on select Huawei MateBook series with free gifts worth Dh279. Huawei Tablets – MatePad WiFi and MatePad T10S 4G and pay additional Dh100 to original price to get Huawei FreeBuds 4i.

Great offers you can’t miss Get 50% Discounts on Selected Products and get Up to Dh850 off with 4-hours Super Deals starting 8:00PM till 11.59PM.

Image Credit: Supplied

Instalment payment plans - Get an exclusive 0% Instalment of 6 or 12 months on purchases above Dh1000 with Emirates NBD Credit Cards.

* Offers valid wile stock lasts. Gift colour will be randomly selected

** Limited quantities