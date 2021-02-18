Why choose between two devices when you can do it all in one

Never choose between two devices for work and play again Image Credit: Supplied

In today’s new normal with work and play right around each other, the choice between the laptop and smartphone can be quite a tasking one. When you think of you laptop, you think of productivity and work. When you think of your smartphone, you think of your time to cool down, play a game or stream a movie or show. Why not just do it all in one glorious place? Meet the Galaxy Tab S7 |S7+, Samsung’s most advanced tablet yet.

Whether work or play, the Samsung Tab S7 and S7+ are ready for it all Image Credit: Supplied

Hyperfast Processor

Whether you need to jump on a long video call for work or play your favourite game, the tablet comes designed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform, a breakthrough in processing power. Extremely fast and powerful, this intelligent chipset can run intense games or easily multitask—all with minimal lag.

Cinematic Experience

Its quad-speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, and Super AMOLED display make for a cinematic experience, a real treat for the senses. Think a 14-hour movie marathon made easy on the eyes, due to the lowest blue light you can find on a tablet display.

PC-like Experience

You can even go from its big screen to a bigger PC-like experience with the snap of a keyboard, which gives you a seamless experience when used together with Samsung DeX.

Responsive Display

There’s no room for lag with this one either. At 120Hz, the responsive display instantly reacts to what's on your screen, so no more having to play catch-up with your display. It intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on your content, and helps you save battery as you watch and scroll.

Samsung Notes and the S-pen make planning your day, work or your next project a breeze Image Credit: Supplied

Redesigned S Pen and Samsung Notes

You’ll also be amazed at how much more efficiently you can work with the new S Pen, now with ultra-low latency, so there's little lag between what you think and do. It's S Pen's biggest leap in responsiveness, offering a true writing experience and complete control with Air Actions. Then when you're done, you just snap it to the back of your Tab where it magnetically attaches itself. With the S Pen and Samsung Notes, you can mark up PDFs, export your notes to Microsoft Office apps, and sync all your notes across all devices.

Game-changing Power

It is designed to level up with the power-efficient battery and game for hours on a single charge even after a whole day of working on your tablet.

Incredibly thin, light and durable

Coming in the all new Mystic Navy along with the original Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues, the Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ design is robust yet stylish.

Use the S-Pen and bring out the best in the Samsung Tab S7 and S7+ Image Credit: Supplied

