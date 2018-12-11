Over the years, more and more users rely on their smartphones to capture video. While stabilization is one major aspect of this, video features play a crucial role as well. High quality 4K resolution video capture is made possible on the Mate 20 Pro with adequate stabilization thanks to assisted optical and electronic image stabilization. This makes smooth looking video possible while on a brisk walk or run (video above). But once again, Huawei harnesses the power of AI in videography. A unique feature bundled allows you to highlight a subject in color with the rest of the background remaining black and white. This works even when the subject is in motion and makes for an artistic look with not sacrifice in video quality.