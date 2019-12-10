The back of the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition with the First Order logo on the back Image Credit: Supplied

We’re a few days away from the highly-anticipated, Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker, and fans around the world cannot wait! Samsung has gone over to the dark side and brings us the drool-worthy Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Limited Edition and everything that comes with it

The limited-edition smartphone features a Kylo Ren-inspired black and red design, matching Galaxy buds, a leather cover with Ren’s helmet designed on the back and a special collector’s item. Like the lightsaber to a Jedi, the Galaxy Note10+’s most powerful tool is its S Pen. This S Pen comes in red and wields more power than a lightsaber. Even the packaging shows Kylo inviting users to experience the sheer power of the dark side.

Unleash the power as you use your Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition comes with a highly customised Star Wars theme over its own One UI

As you begin your galactic experience with the Galaxy Note10+ Special Edition, you’ll first notice the one-of-a-kind preinstalled theme for Samsung’s One UI, a user interface redesigned from the inside out, representing Kylo Ren’s black and red. App icons, ringtones, sound effects and other interfaces have been developed to help you continue to command your destiny.

Show your dedication to the Dark Side with wallpapers

Get a whole pack of specially created wallpapers on your Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition device

Apart from the theme, choose from a wide variety of Sith-inspired wallpapers, available exclusively with your Star Wars theme. Pick a lock screen featuring your favourite character’s gear or deck out your home screen with a trio of stormtroopers. You can even turn on special animations so Kylo Ren greets you as your phone boots up, or see your screen go into hyperspace as it shuts down.

Where you can get it – and for how much?

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition comes with a custom red S Pen too

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition is available for preorder from December 10 to 15, 2019 exclusively on Samsung.com for Dh4,599. The price also includes complimentary two years Samsung Care+ coverage, worth Dh499.