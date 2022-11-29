realme 8 5G – best budget 5G smartphone under Dh500

realme 8 5G will be available at the discounted rate of Dh449. The product features the advanced Dimensity 700 5G processor, 90 Hz Ultra Smooth Display, and 5000mAh massive battery + 18W fast charge with Smart Power Saving mode, giving you the best gaming experience in this segment.

realme GT Series – Up to 50 per cent off on the best performance flagship with award-winning design

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, realme GT series elevates and empowers users’ ability to explore and create. realme GT Master Edition, which will retail at a discounted rate starting from Dh799, comes with a 120hz AMOLED screen using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G flagship processor, and adopts the current 6nm advanced processor.

With a main frequency of up to 2.4GHz, the smartphone provides the user with a comprehensive and powerful performance. The smartphone is also the winner of the renowned IF Design Award with its unique Suitcase Design, which fulfills the needs of users who seek both performance and style.

The realme GT 2 Series is already offering the amazing Yellow Friday price on noon.com since the launch. The GT 2 Pro with 12GB+256GB, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the best android 2K AMOLED flat display, same as used in iPhone 14 are currently retailing at only Dh 1,899.

The realme GT 2 is equipped with Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 120 Hz Amoled display, and Sony IMX 766 OIS primary camera, and it retails for a Yellow Friday price starting from Dh1,149 AED (after noon coupon). With its Paper Tech Master Design that not only gives the back panel a unique texture of natural paper, the GT 2 series is also the world’s first smartphone to be awarded the TCO 9.0 sustainability certification.

realme GT Neo 3 150W - delivering a revolutionary fast charging experience

realme also brings the new GT Neo 3 150W to UAE, which packs premium features in a unique racing strip design inspired by car racing. You will adore the 150W fast charging technology that can take the phone from zero to 50% in just 5 minutes and to 100% in 15 minutes, powerful performance with the Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform, dedicated Independent display processor to boost the display performance of supported popular mobile games. With a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a high-quality SONY IMX 766 main camera, the 12GB+256GB variant is available now at only Dh1,499.

realme C33 and C30s – new entry-level kings from Dh299