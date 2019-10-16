The smartphone manufacturing giant wants to change the way we take photos everyday

The Oppo Reno2 is almost here! Video Credit: Supplied

There’s no denying that cameras have become a huge part of the smartphone-buying process today. Oppo, world-leading smartphone brand, will unveil its Reno2 Series for the UAE market in Dubai on October 23rd 2019, promising to redefine the limits of users’ creativity of photography.

The Oppo Reno2 is beautiful phone which is not just well made but also great to have in your hand Image Credit: Supplied

This isn’t Oppo’s first time pioneering breakthrough technologies in the industry. After the beautiful Oppo Reno from April of this year and its unique shark-fin pop-up camera with first ever 60x digital zoom, Oppo goes a step further with the Reno2. The new device series will be the first-ever Oppo handset to feature a quad camera setup. Equipped with a revolutionary Ultra Dark Mode, Oppo Reno2 will allow users to enjoy ultra-clear night shots picking up details invisible to the human eye, while its Ultra Steady Video will bring ‘action camera’ level exceptionally clear and smooth video.

What is the Reno Story?

No bump on the back of the Reno devices is something extremely unique to see on smartphones today Image Credit: Supplied

Reno series is the latest premium series which first launched in April which focuses on photography and videography. For each generation of Reno series, Oppo will bring a revolutionary photography feature to empower them to break through photography creative barriers. This time, Oppo will bring the new quad camera with several new features.

Oppo Reno2 – What to expect?

While there’s still a lot to find out about the exciting new Oppo Reno2 at its launch next week, there’s some pretty amazing features to look forward to.

The Oppo Reno2 series will also come with the company's unique shark-fin pop-up selfie camera Image Credit: Supplied

The Oppo Reno2 will feature the first real quad-camera system on a smartphone which will bring about the best solutions for customers and their daily photography as well as content creators.

Anti-shake video – The Reno2 will come with Oppo’s Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) which will enable users to take ‘action camera’ style videos. This means that in scenarios with extreme shake and jitters, the phone will still produce extremely smooth videos.

Ultra-Night/dark Mode – Night mode is quite a common feature in smartphones now. The new Reno2 will come with the Oppo’s AI night scene algorithm which will not only use Night mode for low-light scenarios but also has the capability to bring up ‘Ultra-Night’ mode. The mode can detect extremely dark scenarios and bring light and clarity even in those scenarios.

NPU Accelerator – Thanks to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the Oppo Reno2, takes only a second even in low-lit scenarios to process images, balance contrast or noise and add HDR technology highlights and details.

Oppo Reno2 comes with night mode for those low-lit scenarios, so you capture even more than you can see Image Credit: Supplied Oppo Reno2 Quad Cam - Ultra Wide Angle Mode Image Credit: Supplied Oppo Reno2 Quad Cam - 1x Image Credit: Supplied Oppo Reno2 Quad Cam - 2x Zoom Image Credit: Supplied Oppo Reno2 Quad Cam - 5x Zoom Image Credit: Supplied Oppo Reno2 Quad Cam - 20x Zoom Image Credit: Supplied Oppo Reno2 helps you get super close to your shot and capture all that detail! Image Credit: Supplied This is an extremely dark scene captured by the competition (see next) Image Credit: Supplied This is the same scene captured by the new Ultra Dark mode on the Oppo Reno2 Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list