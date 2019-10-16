There’s no denying that cameras have become a huge part of the smartphone-buying process today. Oppo, world-leading smartphone brand, will unveil its Reno2 Series for the UAE market in Dubai on October 23rd 2019, promising to redefine the limits of users’ creativity of photography.
This isn’t Oppo’s first time pioneering breakthrough technologies in the industry. After the beautiful Oppo Reno from April of this year and its unique shark-fin pop-up camera with first ever 60x digital zoom, Oppo goes a step further with the Reno2. The new device series will be the first-ever Oppo handset to feature a quad camera setup. Equipped with a revolutionary Ultra Dark Mode, Oppo Reno2 will allow users to enjoy ultra-clear night shots picking up details invisible to the human eye, while its Ultra Steady Video will bring ‘action camera’ level exceptionally clear and smooth video.
What is the Reno Story?
Reno series is the latest premium series which first launched in April which focuses on photography and videography. For each generation of Reno series, Oppo will bring a revolutionary photography feature to empower them to break through photography creative barriers. This time, Oppo will bring the new quad camera with several new features.
Oppo Reno2 – What to expect?
While there’s still a lot to find out about the exciting new Oppo Reno2 at its launch next week, there’s some pretty amazing features to look forward to.
The Oppo Reno2 will feature the first real quad-camera system on a smartphone which will bring about the best solutions for customers and their daily photography as well as content creators.
Anti-shake video – The Reno2 will come with Oppo’s Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) which will enable users to take ‘action camera’ style videos. This means that in scenarios with extreme shake and jitters, the phone will still produce extremely smooth videos.
Ultra-Night/dark Mode – Night mode is quite a common feature in smartphones now. The new Reno2 will come with the Oppo’s AI night scene algorithm which will not only use Night mode for low-light scenarios but also has the capability to bring up ‘Ultra-Night’ mode. The mode can detect extremely dark scenarios and bring light and clarity even in those scenarios.
NPU Accelerator – Thanks to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the Oppo Reno2, takes only a second even in low-lit scenarios to process images, balance contrast or noise and add HDR technology highlights and details.
Oppo moved its regional hub to Dubai this January. The Oppo Find X with innovative stealth 3D cameras was launched in 2018 and was awarded the “Best Smartphone Design 2018” by Gulf News. Last year, Oppo had the launched the Reno 10x zoom function which was a huge success in MEA region. Oppo is all set to unveil the Reno2 Series in the UAE market on October 23rd. Watch this space for more details!