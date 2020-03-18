Say hello to the trendy new Oppo Reno 3 Pro! Video Credit: Supplied

Oppo’s journey thus far reflects its ambition, starting with Blu-ray players in its early days to now, where it is continuously making breakthroughs in mobile technology. Now Oppo is launching its latest high-range Reno 3 series. It brings cutting-edge imaging technologies and its ‘Clear in Every shot’ photography capabilities can convey more creativity power to users.

Oppo Reno3 Pro: Versatile zooming and videography capabilities

The Oppo Reno3 Pro features an industry leading design style that can pack powerful photography features into a slim body. This equips the smartphone well for situations where seamless zoom and stabilization is a necessity, in a package that is at the reach of the user.

Get gimbal-like stable video and zoom in to get that perfect shot on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro Supplied

Suitable for every moment, the Reno3 Pro comes with a 64MP Zoom Quadcam alongside a 44MP Dual punch-hole selfie camera. The vertical four-camera primary system is made up an ultra-wide-angle lens, the main sensor, a telephoto lens and a depth sensor. They work together in perfect harmony for 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom.

It is also possible to use the same camera setup for smooth videos without buying any extra and/or expensive gear, which makes the smartphone popular among vlog enthusiasts. Whether you are jogging or on a bus, the Reno3 Pro’s Ultra Steady Video 2.0 lets you record moments in steady and clear videos. This works on Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) which can accurately detect and remove any violent vibrations to improve stability. Taking this a step forward, Ultra Steady Video Pro uses the ultra-wide-angle lens for an enhanced stability and a broader 119.9-degree field of view suitable for outdoor sports or off-road exploration.

But what about sharing your memories online? Independently developed by ColorOS, Soloop is a smart video editor which offers a variety of themes and filters that helps you create your video with a single tap. This is especially useful for budding vloggers and the digital natives, where the software intelligently selects the most exciting clips and enhances it with edits based on the melodic changes to music. Once complete, you can share it through your video applications such as YouTube and TikTok with ease.

Never worry about low battery thanks to Oppo's VOOC charging! Supplied

Oppo Reno3 Pro: User-centric aesthetics

Oppo strives to make end-users enjoy the beauty of technology and wit the Reno3 Pro, this idea is no different. It features a lightweight 175g body with a pleasant in-hand feel. The clean and stylish appearance is inspired by natural lights, with the smartphone coming in two stunning colors, Auroral Blue and Midnight Black.