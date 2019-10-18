The trendy Huawei nova 5T comes with its all new design prowess and logo Image Credit: Reach by GN

Huawei’s nova 5T builds upon the successes of the company’s nova series over the last couple of years. Its design is futuristic with new elements of fashion like the bold ‘nova’ branding on the back of the phone giving it and its users a unique identity, and all around nova experience with their favorite apps pre-installed right out of the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the trendy flagship mid-ranger whose pre-orders start October 22nd 2019.

Pro-Level Photography

5 Pro-grade AI cameras

Huawei has been continuously innovating when it comes to camera technology and that development is definitely seen on the HUAWEI nova 5T. Its quad-camera primary setup is made up of a high-definition Sony 48MP main lens, a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. With the four cameras working in tandem, exposure in photos stays balanced in all lighting conditions preventing blown-out highlights or crushed shadows. The 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens helps you capture vast landscapes with detail whereas the dedicated macro lens allows photos to be taken of objects as close as 4cm away.

The Huawei nova 5T boasts an AI-powered quad-camera system Image Credit: Reach by GN

AI-Scene Recognition

To complement the variety of shooting modes the phone brings, it also combines the use of photography algorithms for AI scene recognition of up to 1500+ scenes and objects. In the same breadth, the phone is also equipped with an AIS Super Night Mode, which leverages the phone’s NPU hardware and image de-noising software to take professional and clear photos in low-lit and night time scenarios.

Video

For video enthusiasts and content creators, the HUAWEI nova 5T offers AI-enhanced videography capabilities and super slow-motion video footage capture at 960fps. Once captured, you could use ‘Spotlight Reel’ to instantly share your videos or use Huawei’s AI Movie Editor to piece together your clips intelligently.

32MP Selfie superstar camera for selfie lovers

For the selfie lovers out there. A 32MP AI selfie camera! Image Credit: Reach by GN

This AI technology and a range of software also carries over to the phone’s highly dependable 32MP selfie camera. With a feature called AI HDR+, your selfies will have professional quality even in challenging situations whereas Huawei’s beautification allows for an enhanced yet natural look. Even more interestingly, the phone also supports Huawei’s 4-in-1-pixel fusion to capture yourself during those night selfies.

Powerful flagship performance

Kirin 980

As social media and gaming is taking over most of our smartphone experience, the nova 5T makes sure you are well covered. It packs Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 chipset, which is the world’s first 7nm SoC chip. Alongside, you get 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM - a good combination for medium to heavy multitasking.

EMUI 9.1

Load up with all your favourite Android apps Image Credit: Reach by GN

With EMUI 9.1 on-board, the nova 5T comes with Android and all of the user’s favorite applications pre-installed. Furthermore, the software uses a proprietary Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) which helps increase random memory speeds by 20 per cent and improves system-wide responsiveness. For gamers, GPU Turbo 3.0 will help optimize demanding titles so that they run smoothly without any hiccups on the device.

All-day Battery

The HUAWEI nova 5T also packs a big 3,750mAh battery which is impressive for the phone’s compact footprint. And in addition to the battery, you get Huawei’s 22.5W SuperCharging. The cutting-edge recharging technology can help you juice up the phone on the go, getting you from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Stylish and trendy

Body and Display

The nova 5T is for the young at heart and fashion conscious. Its 6.26-inch Punch FullView display represents bleeding edge design, with the camera hidden under the LCD panel to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio. The Full HD 2340 x 1080 resolution 19.5:9 display not only allows for a seamless user experience but also can show every speck of color in anything displayed on screen. In combination with Huawei’s Histen 6.0 3D audio technology and virtual 9.1 surround sound, the audio experience is excellent too.

The 5T comes branded with its all new 'nova' logo Image Credit: Reach by GN

Security

Different from previous nova models, the 5T has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor placed in a comfortable region and works in just 0.3 seconds. This year, you get the phone in a blue, black or purple refined 2.5D glass finish for a unique texture that creates a multi-layered 3D effect on a flat surface.

Keep it all secure with the Huawei nova 5T's side-mounted fingerprint reader Image Credit: Reach by GN

Pricing and availability