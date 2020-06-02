. Image Credit: Supplied

Now, more than ever, having a stable and trustworthy internet connection at home is crucial to our daily lives. Video-calls during workhours and streaming content during our off-hours, all happen at home. The concept of a smart home-office is a true reality for most right now. TP-Link, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, presents its new Wi-Fi 6 whole home mesh Wi-Fi system—Deco X60.

Armed with next-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, supporting MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 1024-QAM, Deco X60 dramatically increases whole network capacity and efficiency. Said easily, the Deco X60 comes with everything you need to get one of the best internet connections at home to make it the Ultimate Smart Home Office.

Everyone can stream without buffering

With Wi-Fi 6’s revolutionary combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies, the Deco X60 builds a more efficient network that quadruples the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. This improves network capacity, cuts down on latency, and ensures a responsive network.

The Deco X60 is tested to connect up to 150 devices without dragging down performance. The latest 1024-QAM and higher symbol rate combines to boost speeds up to 3 Gbps—ideal for bandwidth-intensive tasks like online gaming and 4K video. Families will enjoy immersive live-streaming with flawless video and clear audio without buffering.

The TP-Link Deco X60 gives you immense coverage and more connections right across the house Supplied

Coverage all over the house

Deco X60 features BSS Coloring that detects and marks data frames from neighboring networks, avoiding unnecessary slowdowns and minimizing Wi-Fi interference. With Beamforming, Deco X60 identifies the location of your connected devices and concentrates the signal towards them, optimizing wireless connections.

With clearer and stronger signals enhanced by BSS Coloring and Beamforming, Deco X60 units work together to boost broader whole home Wi-Fi coverage to eliminate weak signal areas. Every household will experience the fastest possible connections all over the house.

Get coverage in every corner of the house with the TP-Link Deco X60 Image Credit: Supplied

Security comes first

Thanks to advanced WP3 encryption and TP-Link HomeCare powered by Trend Micro, Deco X60 is one of the most secure mesh Wi-Fi devices on the market, ensuring safe home networks for users. TP-Link HomeCare technology comes with an antivirus, parental controls, and QoS, protecting private data and IoT devices from digital intruders. The security database updates automatically to keep the network safe from the latest cyber threats.

For setup and management, the Deco app takes care of configuration, getting the network up and running in minutes. Working with Alexa, a virtual assistant AI technology developed by Amazon，Deco X60 functions as the heart of smart homes and provides a more intelligent lifestyle.