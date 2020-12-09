Care for your clothing like you've never seen before Image Credit: Supplied

It’s the new normal now to come home after a short day out and throw all your clothes in the wash. More washing means more energy consumed, more wear and tear to the clothes and more expenses for you. In a time when we’re keeping ourselves and our clothes cleaner than ever, there’s no denying that innovation is most needed to find cheaper and more efficient solution to maintain our health and safety. Having always had a great understanding for customers and their needs, Samsung introduces its next-generation Air Dresser for cleaning and refreshing purposes to consumers across the UAE.

The Air Dresser marks the beginning of a new era for refreshing styles and sanitizing clothing – eliminating 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria, 100 percent of house mites, and 99 percent of odor-causing gases and other harmful substances. All of this without washing or giving it for dry cleaning often. The appliance is a breath of fresh air in clothing care, and the innovative concept has been brought to life with several next-generation features.

“At Samsung, we always aim to empower our consumers by introducing products that make life easier. Clothing care at home is a common activity that is traditionally time consuming but no longer a concern thanks to our Air Dresser,” said Burcin Arabul, Head of Home Appliances at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “This innovative product is our response to consumer demands for a laundry appliance capable of providing a more dynamic performance. The Air Dresser makes sure clothes are in pristine condition at all times, keeping every item fresh and free of germs and odor. We are delighted that customers across the country can now benefit from the Air Dresser and spend more time doing the things they like and love the most.”

The Air Dresser can refresh, steam, dry and most importantly sanitise your clothes Image Credit: Supplied

Remove dust with Jet Air

Living in the UAE, we all know the amount of dust our clothes face on a day-to-day basis. Using the Jet Air system and Air Hangers, all dust particles are removed from your clothing quickly and quietly, with powerful bursts of air blown upwards and downwards in the closet. Any dust is loosened and removed, while the product also creates less vibration and noise. The Air Dresser also comes with a JetSteam function which uses the powerful Jet Air system to infuse high-temperature steam deep into the fabric of clothes – meaning ironing is no longer an issue as the appliance takes care of the wrinkles and creases and time saved can be concentrated on more important things.

Sanitize your clothes like never before

Now, more than ever, sanitization of clothing has become an everyday part of our lives. As previously mentioned, the Air Dresser removes 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria and 100 percent of house mites. JetSteam plays a key role in the sanitization process, but another important feature is the deodorizing filter, which also captures and removes odor-causing gases on clothes and prevents them building up. Together, this winning combination comprehensively sanitizes every item – meaning clothes stay refreshed at all times.

Dry clothes gently and evenly

Whether you want to dry a batch of clothes or just something you need immediately, you don’t need those express (and expensive) laundry services anymore. With the Air Dresser, clothes are dried gently at a low temperature with HeatPump Drying technology, which also reduces the chance of damage or shrinkage in the clothes. What’s more, fewer wrinkles and far less ironing is guaranteed with the Wrinkle Care function, which combines steam and air to relax and smooth out creases to refresh your style – removing 100 percent of wrinkles from woolen clothing and 80 percent of wrinkles from rayon clothing.

Designed for the modern home, the Samsung Air Dresser adds to every space it is in Image Credit: Supplied

Take clothes out of the cabinet in pristine condition

Want that fresh feel after taking clothes out of the cabinet after a long time? Thanks to Self-Clean technology, hygiene and cleanliness is maintained inside the cabinet as it simultaneously dehumidifies, sanitizes, and deodorizes the space, ensuring clothes emerge from cabinet in pristine condition to refresh your style. Detergents are no longer necessary as the Air Dresser combines heat, air, and steam – notifying you when it needs cleaning after 40 cycles.

Preserve your clothes at all times

Many of us take great pride in our appearance and looking after our clothing items – particularly our favorites! With our Air Dresser, you can preserve their condition by making sure your room has an optimal environment, without an extra dehumidifier. When the door is open, the Dehumidification function draws in air from the room, extracts moisture, and expels dry air. It ensures that all clothes are protected in ideal conditions – refreshing your style with less humidity.

Smart Things connectivity for ease of use

Over and above all its functions, the Air Dresser is an extremely smart tool too. With the ability to connect to the Samsung Smart Things app, you also get ‘Care Recipe’ which tells you the best cycles for the clothes you put in the Air Dresser, ‘My Closet’ which can be customized for your clothes and their specific needs and much more. You’re even got ‘Home care’ for troubleshooting right from your home.

The all new Samsung Air Dresser - Go check it out now! Image Credit: Supplied

The Air Dresser is available for purchase across the UAE in Samsung stores and through online channels for Dh5,999 but this might be the ideal time to get your hands on one. Consumers who want to buy the Air Dresser should do so through the Samsung e-store or in the Dubai Mall brand shop and check out the latest special offer for the same.