Image Credit: Supplied

The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is now available in a brand-new Lilac Mist color finish. It makes for a bright and light appearance with a stunning OLED display that is immersive, vivid and picture-perfect.

Sleek and lightweight

Made up of a diamond-cut aluminum alloy, the ZenBook 13 OLED in Lilac Mist has the iconic spun metal finish on its lid with MIL-STD-810G certification. It weighs 1.14kg and has a 13.9mm side profile that makes for a sleek form factor and convenience during travel. Getting work done on the go is also effortless thanks to a rich selection of ports including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB, Type-A USB and a microSD card reader.

OLED HDR display technology

Image Credit: Supplied

The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED boasts a 13.3-inch OLED HDR NanoEdge display that supports a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 0.2ms response time. It offers an ultrawide color gamut with 100 per-cent DCI-P3 coverage, which is widely used in the motion picture industry and Pantone validation to provide the most precise color accuracy.

Asus’ OLED panels like the one found on the ZenBook 13 in Lilac Mist are calibrated to accurately reproduce colors in a 3D color volume at any brightness. This ensures that content viewed on screen is displayed accurately as intended by its creators no matter the brightness level of the panel. Moreover, for HDR content in particular, Asus’ color volume is 1.6X greater than a traditional LCD panel.

To taking the viewing experience to the next level, the ZenBook 13 OLED display comes with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. This supports up to 400 nits of highlight brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness giving creators a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. To give users peace of mind, the ZenBook 13 OLED also manages the blue-light ratio from the display to reduce potentially harmful emissions up to 70 per-cent less than a typical LCD display.

Image Credit: Supplied

More power to go

Inside, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED comes with Intel’s latest 11th Generation Core i7-1165G7 processor with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD solution. This is plenty for productivity and graphic driven work especially with the additional Intel Iris Xe graphics power on board. On the go, you can expect to see up to 13 hours of battery with support for fast charging taking your battery from 2-60 per-cent in under 49 minutes.

Pricing and availability